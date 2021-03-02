Sports
Hockey siblings Skylar and Gunnar Fontaine
The siblings try to see each other every day. There are times when Skylar Fontaine, a senior All-American defender, stretches into a corner of Matthews Arena. Shell waves across the ice to her brother, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, a freshman forward, while he takes the ice.
The big sister, 22, and her little brother, 20, are two of the hockey stars of the Northeastern United States, one established, the other on the rise.
It was great having lunch with him, which we did recently, says Skylar, who was delighted to have her and Gunnar join one of the heated tents on campus by their mother, Deborah Tancrell, who lives from their hometown of East Greenwich, Rhode. Island. I hadn’t seen him play or practice in the same area for three years. So it was great to be close to him again.
Skylar and her number 3 Huskies (17-1-1) are aiming for an NCAA Championship, with the next step in a Hockey East semi-final against Connecticut Wednesday at 4:30 pm at Matthews Arena.
She notes the divergent paths that have led her and Gunnar into the Northeasterna youth hockey system which is far more advanced for boys than girls. Moving from one league to another, Gunnar moved from his Rhode Island home to Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts to the Chicago Steel of the US Hockey League, scoring 46 goals in two years with 54 assists in 105 games.
The moves paid off when the Nashville Predators picked Fontaine in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Ask Gunnar how many high schools he attended along the way, and he should count twice to make sure.
I went to four technical five high schools, he says with a laugh. The second year in Chicago, I also did a bit of online school, so that’s a fifth school.
No such structure existed for Skylar, who grew up playing in boys’ teams in Rhode Island.
Skylar was maybe 12 when a friend of mine whose son played in the league said, I just want to let you know there’s a player in our league who if you didn’t see the ponytail sticking out of the back of her helmet, you wouldn’t know she was a girl, says Dave Flint, the Huskies trainer. He said, and she’s the best player in the league.
Both Fontaines are known for their speed. Flint compares Skylar to Bobby Orrthe Boston Bruins Hall of Famer, who was the greatest defender of all time in her ability to cover ice with minimal apparent effort.
Her legs don’t look like they’re going fast, but she’s generating so much power from her stride, says Flint. The next thing you know is with you.
Fontaine uses her speed to attack in the attack zone. She has been named the best defender in Hockey East for the past two seasons and last year was the top scorer of the conference for her position with 17 goals, 25 assists and 42 points.
Because of my speed, I have always loved being in the [offensive] play, says Skylar. But I also know that I can only jump in the game if our entire team is doing well.
She’s gotten better at reading her teammates and recognizing when she can afford to move on.
Even if she goes at the wrong time and she flips the puck, she still hits everyone back to our own end, says Flint. You want to get mad at her for the decision she made to flip the puck, but she hits everyone back anyway, so she’s not really hurting us.
Gunnar has used the same speed to generate 13 points (five goals) in his first 17 games with the Huskies.
He’s on our first power play unit and one of our top lines, so he’s adapted very well to college play, says Jim Madigan, coach of the Huskies (9-7-3). He has a great work ethic. He wins a lot of puck fights and his level of competition is really good. We were very happy with his progress and his contributions to our team.
Both siblings appreciate their mother, a schoolteacher who played softball at Slippery Rock University, for raising her three children to play hockey at the elite level. Their eldest sister, Alex Tancrell-Fontaine, played at Union College.
She has done everything for us, Gunnar says of his mother. It was great to see how hard she tried to make sure we got everything we needed. She rushed home from work, prepared our meals for us, and rushed us to the ice rink. Now I realize how much she has done for us, and I have to do everything I can on the ice and beyond because I know what she did for me growing up.
The coming weeks will be the most exciting time of the season for Northeastern hockey, based on the finality of the one-and-done postseason tournaments. But Skylar, despite her higher status, will have more to play for later this year as she competes for a spot on the US Olympic team. And if that effort falls short, Flint will be delighted to invite her to 2021-22, based on a temporary NCAA rule that provides an extra season to qualify for athletes during this pandemic-haunted year.
It takes some pressure off, Skylar says of her options. But I’m taking this year and this opportunity as my last chance. I really want my team to do well, I want me to do well, and hopefully we can make it to the NCAA tournament and go all the way.
What if she finds herself back at Northeastern next season? Her brother will be happy to see her.
