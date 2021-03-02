Sports
NBA Rally: James Harden lifts Nets to win Spurs overtime
James Harden scored 30 points, provided 15 assists and downed 14 rebounds when the Brooklyn Nets took 124-113 wins over host San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
Brooklyn scored the first eight points of extra time and never looked back, winning the ninth game in the past 10 games. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since January 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid.
Kyrie Irving added 27 points for the Nets, Bruce Brown scored 23 and Nicolas Claxton hit 17 points off the bench for a season best. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant (hamstring) missed his eighth game in a row.
DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points and 11 assists, while Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV each scored 19.
New Orleans Pelicans 129 – Utah Jazz 124
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 26 points while host New Orleans held on to beat Utah.
Lonzo Ball added 23 points when the Pelicans cooled down the team with the best NBA record. New Orleans had a 53-39 rebound advantage, led by Steven Adams 11 boards.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31, Rudy Gobert had 22, Donovan Mitchell added 21 and Jordan Clarkson had 20 for the Jazz.
Portland Trail Blazers 123 – Charlotte Hornets 111
Carmelo Anthony achieved season highs of 29 points, six 3-pointers and five steals, and Portland stopped a season-worst, four-game losing streak with a win on a visit to Charlotte.
Damian Lillard also had six 3-pointers and registered 23 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, who set a franchise record with 24 3-pointers (on 46 tries). Robert Covington scored a best season of 21 points, equaling his season high of five 3-pointers and amassing 10 rebounds.
LaMelo Ball had 30 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Hornets, who dropped to 2-3 on a six-game road trip. Terry Rozier scored 20 points and Malik Monk added 19.
Dallas Mavericks 130 – Orlando Magic 124
Luka Doncic flirted with a triple-double, posting 33 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, and Dallas endured a late wave to beat host Orlando.
Jalen Brunson scored 24 points off the bench in Dallas and Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 10 boards.
The Mavericks led with 18 points with less than five minutes to go, but Orlando came back behind Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 29 points.
Cleveland Cavaliers 101 – Houston Rockets 90
Collin Sexton scored 39 points, shared eight assists, and put in a critical run in the fourth quarter to lead a visit to Cleveland over Houston.
The Rockets won their 12th consecutive loss, their longest series loss since a 15-game skid in 2001-2002.
Houston guard John Wall, who played back-to-back in both games for the first time this season, finished with 32 points in the season.
Philadelphia 76ers 130 – Indiana Pacers 114
Shake Milton scored 26 points off the bench, Joel Embiid added 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and host Philadelphia drove past Indiana.
Furkan Korkmaz hit six three-pointers and added 19 points and Ben Simmons contributed 18 points for the Sixers, who recovered after a three-point loss against the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points while Edmond Sumner 18. Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Denver Nuggets 118 – Chicago Bulls 114
Nikola Jokic scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for his visit to Denver over Chicago.
Jokic also had 14 rebounds and nine assists, falling just behind his ninth triple-double of the season and second in as many games. He had 19 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in Denvers 126-96 romp at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Zach LaVine had 23 points and Coby White amassed 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost back-to-back games.
– Field level media
