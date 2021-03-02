Tennis tournament in favor of Bill Autry fair takes place on Saturday





MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – A tennis tournament for a special purpose will take place this weekend in the Queen City. The first Bill Autry Memorial Scholarship Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday on the tennis courts of Northeast Park in Meridian. The format of the tournament is mystery doubles, which means that participants are randomly matched together. All proceeds from the tournament will go to Meridian Community College’s Bill Autry Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is established in honor of former MCC tennis player and longtime tennis coach Bill Autry, who died of a heart attack in April 2020. This is our first time running this tournament, but hopefully we can keep it going every year, said Northeast Park tennis pro Pete Mazella. It is an honor to do this. Bill touched so many lives on the tennis court and this is one way to keep his memory alive. Autry served as a tennis coach at Lamar School for over a decade, leading the girls’ team to a state championship in Spring 2019. He was also the tennis pro at Northeast Park, where he taught numerous private lessons to players over the years. Ahead of the tournament, Mazella and others will hold a special dedication ceremony to name the tennis courts in Northeast Park after Autry. Every day I hear something good about Bill, Mazella said. He taught generations such as parents and their children who all have stories about him. He was also a mentor to me when I started teaching. Mazella encourages people of all ages and abilities to join the Saturday tournament or even stop by and donate. Anyone with any skill level should come out to play, Mazella said. Even people who connected with Bill in a way other than tennis can hang out and donate. Registration for the tournament starts at 9 AM. For more information, call Pete Mazella at 601-720-5574 or Jenny Bryan at 601-917-4994. Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

