Kier is stepping down as NR’s hockey coach

NEW RICHMOND, Delete. – New Richmond hockey coach Zach Kier announced last week that he is stepping down after leading the Tigers to the Middle Border Conference title last season.

With my work and home life getting more complicated, I can’t put my 100 percent effort into the hockey program, Kier said in a statement. That’s not fair to the players or my assistant coaches.

I will still be involved with New Richmond Hockey as much as possible, but I am formally stepping back and allowing someone else to take over, he added.

A graduate of New Richmond High School in 2011, Kier took over from Tiger coach Adam Swanda in 2018, after serving as an assistant coach on Swandas staff for the past two years. He led the Tigers to an overall record of 30-33 and a 17-7 in the Middle Border Conference for the past three seasons, including a 7-1 record and MBC title last season.

Freshman athletics director Scott Farmer from New Richmond praised Kiers’s work with the Tiger program, especially given last season’s COVID-related challenges.





I have to say that I was really impressed with what he accomplished in our current situation this year to keep the team and coaches focused and competing every day without knowing what to expect, Farmer said. Being new to the community and programs I understand that Coach Kier followed an excellent coach in Adam Swanda which is never easy whether you are trying to keep going or trying to change little things yourself. From what I have heard and can tell, Coach Kier has done an excellent job. And for that I wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his time and dedication.

Kier said the future looks bright for New Richmond hockey as it prepares to transition to the Big Rivers Conference next year.

There’s a great group of kids coming from the youth level, not just at the bantam level, but also at the pee and squirt level, he said. Whoever takes over the program does not have a bare cupboard. It will be fun to watch them compete in the Big Rivers.

Farmer said the school district has opened the application process and hopes Kiers’s successor will be named in late March.