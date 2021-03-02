China withdraws from ITTF World Championships in Doha, ironically cites COVID-19 as the reason





The sport of table tennis is back after years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season kicked off with the ITTF Doha World Championships, where some of the best paddlers are currently competing for the first title of the season. However, the tournament will have no paddlers from China after the team has decided to withdraw from the tournament due to concerns about COVID-19. Also Read: Khamzat Chimaev to retire: UFC Star announces retirement after COVID-19 battle China withdraws from ITTF World Championships Doha According to the IITF website, Qin Zhijian, secretary general of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) has said that due to the ongoing pandemic, the country cannot send table tennis players outside of China to play outside of China. situation worldwide. The withdrawal of the Chinese team means that the men’s number two Xu Xin and the world’s number two Sun Yingsha will not compete during the tournament. Also Read: Shaq Attack: O’Neal Ready To Rumble In Tag Match for AEW The WTT makes its debut this year. It replaces the World Tour of the International Table Tennis Federation. The matches will now be a best-of-five games affair, with the exception of the singles semi-finals and finals, which are each best-of-seven. The WTT Contender event will take place from March 3-6 in Qatar’s capital, followed by the WTT Star Contender tournament from March 8-13. Also read: Tiger Woods may have ‘fallen asleep’ while driving in a car accident: forensic analysts Manika Batra, G Sathiyan led India in the ITTF World Championships Doha Despite the absence of Chinese stars at the Doha event, the tournament will not be short of stars as the Indian table tennis quota is in the country to participate in the tournament. National champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and senior paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal have been given direct access to the men’s singles main draw. The duo also play the men’s doubles together. Also read: Judo suspension in Iran lifted by Arbitration Court for Sport; ‘exceeded authority’ G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal hope to get the most out of this tournament before they play the qualifiers for the 2021 World Singles Olympics and the qualifiers for the 2021 Asian Olympics in mid-March. Three other Indians – Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj and Mudit Dani – will participate in the men’s singles qualifiers and will try to make it to the main tournament. In the Ladies section, Manika Batra will lead the attack. Batra will aim for a place in the main tournament of the women’s singles via the qualifying route. Apart from the singles competition, Batra could play alongside Sutirtha in the women’s doubles main draw if four teams withdraw. Manika Batra has also teamed up with Achanta Sharath Kamal on mixed doubles, while Sutirtha Mukherjee will play with G Sathiyan. Both mixed doubles pairs have yet to be confirmed for the main tournament. Image: ITTF World / Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos