Venus Williams responds to Serena, Grigor Dimitrov

Venus and Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2017 (Image: PETER PARKS / AFP via Getty Images)

Venus Williams wondered where her invitation was after Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov hit the practice track in Miami together on Monday.

Dimitrov posted a video where he hit him with Serena performing at the Acapulco Open in Mexico later this month.

The Bulgarian wrote: My practice partner is better than yours. ‘

The world’s number 17 added a goat emoji to its caption, referring to Serena as the greatest of all time.

While fans were delighted to see the two tennis stars in action together on the court, Serena’s sister Venus couldn’t help but get a little jealous.

Venus responded to Dimitrov’s video and asked why she had not received an invitation.

“Omg are you hitting right now? Where’s my invite ??” Venus wrote.

It is not the first time that Dimitrov and Serena (who actually had a relationship for a short period) are on the practice track together.

In 2019, Dimitrov said the pair regularly train together after that year at the Australian Open.

It’s good to have hits like that to be honest, ”he said.

“You can always learn something from the person on the other side of the net.

We actually hit a lot, it just happened that everyone was there that day.

Dimitrov and Serena were romantically linked in 2012 before switching to Serena’s fierce rival Maria Sharapova.

Grigor Dimitrov and Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2019. (Photo by Michael Dodge / Getty Images)

Ash Barty misses the event in Dubai with an injury

Meanwhile, the number 1 in the world is Australia Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships while continuing to recover from a leg injury.

Barty, who also withdrew from this week’s Qatar Open, had to contend with an overloaded left thigh at the Australian Open before heading to the quarter-finals.

“Unfortunately, I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” Barty said in a statement.

“I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

“Thank you to the event organizers and the WTA for all the work you do.

She now expects a return to the Miami Open, where she is the reigning champion.

“I look forward to playing in Miami again in a few weeks,” said the 24-year-old.

with AAP

