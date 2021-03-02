Boys Hockey: Lone senior Myles Hammond has had a remarkable career in the reconstruction of Messalonskee

HALLOWELL Myles Hammond has played so many roles for the Messalonskee hockey team over the course of his career that he has lost count.

As a freshman, he was part of a team that fielded only eight selected players mid-season. As a sophomore, he was one of the emerging talents in a substandard Eagles team. As a junior, he was a point producer alongside central Maine Player of the Year Dylan Cunningham.

This season, he is the only senior in a Messalonskee team rebuilding the future with underclassmen driving the Eagle train.

Honestly, I wouldn’t trade it for nothing, said Hammond, who took 100 points for his Messalonskee career in the teams that won Cony / Hall-Dale / Monmouth / Erskine on Saturday. Each year has its own greatness. My freshman year, all those seniors really took me under their wing, and it was great. Last year, playing with Dylan and winning all those games was incredible. Each year they were all good in their own way.

Freshman coach Dennis Martin of Messalonskee was complementary to Hammond and what he brought to a team that ended its regular season with a 3-2 defeat to Camden Hills on Monday night at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault.

He brings a lot to the table, said Martin. His leadership is really a calming presence for the younger guys. He plays with a freshman and sophomore and he really took them under his wing. He’s just keeping things under control.

He also keeps it positive for the boys.

It was a strange Senior Night at the Ice Vault.

Hammond, the only eldest, was not only recognized, but he skated out to accept the honor in a building that felt very much like a storage vault, not The Vault packed with family, friends, fans and the rugged Eagles Nest student section.

Considering everything Hammond has seen this season, and over the course of his four-year career, it was just another weird tap on the clock to track down the final moments of his high school hockey career.

This year had some normalization, Hammond said. I still got 100 points in a season like this, so you don’t need all the people in the stands and everything that’s going on. I will still be able to say it was something I did.

But there’s more to come for the Eagles’ elder statesman, with the six-team COVID Cup. The tournament, with a round-robin format, starts for Messalonskee on Saturday evening against the Capital Region.

Hammond would love to go out on a high note.

I absolutely want to win it badly, Hammond said. I hope we can come together and put together our best game.

Camden Powells’ power play goal at 7:39 of the second half broke a 2-2 draw and brought Camden Hills to victory at Messalonskee on Tuesday.

The Eagles got a few goals from Tyler Hanson before the break and a 31-save attempt from junior goalkeeper Mitchell Grant to get them in position to balance the game late.

A five-minute major for a strike from behind to Windjammer Emmet Marshall gave Messlaonskee a powerplay with 3:55 left, but Brady Doucette hit a post with 2:25 to play and Bryce Crowell was robbed by a great save from Camdens Will Gardner with 15.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

We had some great looks, said Martin. We won the draw with 15 seconds to go, but we hit one foot. We had traffic in the front and got the photo we wanted it just didn’t go in.

Gardner replaced starter Jackson Bernier just 9:09 am in the game, when Bernier left with an apparent leg injury.

Charlie Griebel and Nolan Delehey also had goals for Camden Hills. Delehey tied the game at 2:52 in the second half.

