Sports
How early do you start anticipating the NFL Draft?
I remember it like it was yesterday. It was very early 1989. The Steelers had just finished their 1988 campaign with a record 5-11, their worst since 1969.
I don’t know where I found this list, but there it was on a piece of notebook paper: the top 20 or so prospects for the 1989 NFL draftNow, as I said, this was months and months before the design. It was also years and years for the internet, blogs and social media. How I could get such a list is beyond me, but I had it. Not only did I have this list, but I also got scissors, divided the names into little pieces of notebook paper, put those pieces of paper in a hat, and proceeded to line up each player for the team whose turn it was. .
I was a weird teenager, but I apparently understood the concept of a drawing lottery. Anyway, for the Steelers, who had the seventh pick in that jumping stud, their pick turned out to be Barry Sanders … LMAO !!!!
Obviously, Pittsburgh didn’t end up with Sanders in the actual draft. Instead, the choice was Tim Worley, running back, Georgia. Worley didn’t quite have a career in Pittsburgh, but he was considered a leading prospect on the road to design and someone who was with the Steelers for months.
I knew everything there was to know about Worley by the time the draft started rolling, even the fact that he had a pretty good Eddie Murphy impression.
My, how times have changed over the past three-plus decades. Here we are in March 2021, and I still don’t know the name of the one walking back from that one university linked to the Steelers since their 2020 season ended nearly two months ago.
Unlike when I was a weird teenager, today I have easy access to concept information and all the perspectives I could ever want to read about. The migratory world should be my oyster, but it just isn’t. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll eventually be aware of all the outlook and the bogus concepts by the time the actual thing rolls around in late April, but I tend to put it off until, oh, about two or three weeks from now.
I don’t know why I lost my passion for concept reporting, but it is what it is. Maybe it’s because so many others have done the work with the mock drafts and the prospect rankings that I just don’t feel the hunger and / or urgency to look for the answers myself.
So when do you start preparing for the trek? I realize there are people who are starting to anticipate the spring event in August (you know who you are). But what about the average Steelers fan? Do you start preparing and studying right after the season ends? Do you wait until after the free agency period? Or you may be melazy and / or uninterested until the time is right.
I’ll make you think about those questions as I take the time to watch a movie from one of the greatest prospects I’ve ever seen, Roy Hobbs in the movie, The natural.
