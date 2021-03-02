Cricket will receive a budget of £ 300 million while Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces financial support measures for sports | Cricket News





Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a £ 300 million sports recovery package, with cricket receiving a large percentage; cricket fans will return to the grounds this summer after playing behind closed doors last season; other sports such as tennis and horse racing will also benefit



English domestic cricket was played behind closed doors all season Cricket is about to receive a significant chunk of a £ 300 million summer sports recovery package that the Chancellor is expected to announce in this week’s budget. The England and Wales Cricket Board, which revealed last September that the coronavirus pandemic had already cost the sport more than £ 100 million, with an overall financial impact likely to double, welcomed the support, describing it as’ a lifeline for parts of the game”. The LV = Insurance County Championship kicks off in April, more than a month before the earliest date, a limited number of fans may be able to return to sports venues under the government’s relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “As a big cricket fan, I know that nothing says more about summer than watching your favorite team. “I can’t wait for the sports fields to be filled with fans with atmosphere again – this £ 300 million cash boost will help make that happen.” India vs England Live on Other support sports such as tennis and horse racing will also benefit from the recovery package. Details on how the money will be distributed, how organizations can apply, and timetables will be announced in the coming weeks. The government originally announced a £ 300 million winter survival kit in November last year. A spokesman for the ECB said: “We welcome the government’s intention to expand support for winter sports so that cricket and other summer sports receive and can provide a financial safety net. “Playing behind closed doors all of last season has already had a heavy financial impact on cricket and it will continue this year until the full public can return, while the recreational game has also suffered financially.” “This support could be a lifeline for parts of the game and we look forward to seeing full details of how this funding will be distributed and how organizations can apply.”







