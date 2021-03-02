Sports
Men’s tennis falls to USC, losing home game for the first time since 2015
For the first time in almost six years, the Bruins lost a home game.
No. 17 UCLA men’s tennis (3-2) fell 4-3 to No. 9 USC (10-3) in a match that lasted nearly four hours. The Trojans broke what was a 68-game home game for the Bruins, dating back to May 8, 2015.
When crosstown’s rivals last met at the 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend at the USC on January 25, UCLA was upset and took the doubles, but failed to make that win again on Sunday. On court three, UCLA’s senior duo of Connor Rapp and Bryce Pereira dropped a 6-4 decision over USC’s Sean Holt and Colter Smith. Senior Keegan Smith and junior Patrick Zahraj followed with a 6-4 loss to Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith on the first lane, giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead on their way to singles.
In the spirit of this intense rivalry, Keegan Smith said that controlling emotions is key.
“I think I didn’t do well in doubles, maybe I was too calm,” said Smith. “You just have to find that middle way of caring too much and not giving.”
The Bruins went on to win five of the six first sets in singles, with Sam Feit transition transfer being the exception on lane four. Fact’s game was the first to end, as USC’s Bradley Frye defeated him 6-2, 6-3, extending the Trojans’ lead to 2-0.
In response, UCLA swept into one of the best front court trios in all of college tennis. No. 1 Cukierman, No. 19 Riley Smith and No. 26 Bulis were each handed direct losses.
Sophomore Drew Baird got the Bruins on the scoreboard by beating Riley Smith 6-3, 6-4 on lane two. During his first three singles games of the season, Baird has to drop another set.
UCLA’s Smith then tied the match score at two apiece by sending Cukierman, the top-ranked singles player in the country. He won the game 6-2, 7-5 after holding off a late push from the Trojan.
After losing to Cukierman in late January, Keegan Smith said he had no intention of staying in the loss category.
“I was absolutely amazed that I lost to him last time, so I wouldn’t lose twice in a row,” said Keegan Smith. “I’m pretty sure I’ll be playing against him every day of the week.”
After playing against Cukierman eight times in four seasons, coach Billy Martin said he understood the quality of Keegan Smith’s win.
“I know Daniel Cukierman and there is no more difficult in college tennis than this young man,” said Martin. “Every time you can beat that young man, you’ve clearly played a great game.”
Redshirt senior Ben Goldberg completed the sweep from the front by beating Bulis 7-6 (4), 6-2 on court three. After losing 6-2, 6-2 to UC Santa Barbara’s Victor Krustev, Goldberg said he felt he really clicked during today’s performance.
“I still think my best tennis is ahead of me, but emotionally and energetically A +,” said Goldberg. “I fired myself at every point, loved every second there was.”
The Bruins had washed away three consecutive runs, but their momentum came to a halt on lane five.
Junior Roscoe Bellamy took the first set 7-5 but lost the next two and gave Lodewijk Weststrate a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 victory, in the evening the score at 3-3. The fate of the match rested with Zahraj on lane six.
On April 5, 2019 – UCLA’s last home game against USC – then freshman Zahraj was also the last Bruin to stand. He climbed the task with a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-6 (9-7) win over Riley Smith to give his team a 4-3 win.
In this chapter of the crosstown rivalry, he couldn’t repeat history – Zahraj fell at the hand of Jake Sands 7-5, 5-7, 3-6.
Bellamy and Zahraj had to be quarantined for two weeks earlier this season after testing positive for COVID-19, and Martin said he knows the physical consequences were not forgiving.
“The problem at the end of the game is what my biggest fear is, and that’s our conditioning,” said Martin. “It was a lot for me to ask them to go out and think they could do this, especially when they play a long three-set match. They clearly didn’t have it. “
In his fifth year with the program, Goldberg had never lost as a team at Westwood. Given that history, he said he knows what it means for the streak to end.
“To be fair, it’s now devastating that that streak is over because we were so close to holding it,” said Goldberg. “It says a lot, you know, we protect the domestic courts.”
Another remarkable streak remains alive for the Bruins. As of March 25, 2016, UCLA has had 31 consecutive wins in the regular Pac-12 season. UCLA will have a chance to keep that going when it hosts Utah on March 12, but UNLV is on tap as an upcoming opponent.
