Demons hockey skates are making their way back in the 4A playoff chase





After a difficult trajectory through mid-February, the boys’ hockey team at Glenwood Springs High School is back in the postseason after three consecutive victories. The Demons recovered from losses against Battle Mountain, Aspen and two against Crested Butte to score two wins at Aspen (5-0 and 5-2) and another at Summit (5-2) on a four-day trajectory last week. Now with four wins, four losses and a draw, Glenwood ranks third in the Class 4A Mountain League behind Crested Butte and Battle Mountain, with a No. 7 RPI ranking. Glenwood closes the season this week with a Tuesday date in Steamboat Springs, followed by home games against Summit on Friday and Steamboat Springs again on Saturday. At stake is one of COVID-19 limited four spots in the 4A playoffs coming next week. We played well up to that point last week, but scored and didn’t play well enough defensively for our tendies, Demons head coach Tim Cota said in an emailed statement. We’ve honed some of the team’s defensive mistakes and become more opportunistic with forwards. The result was an improved offensive attack and stifling team defense, along with some great goaltending, Cota said, giving a shout to Glenwood’s goalkeeper tandem of senior Daelan Renzi and sophomore Hunter Oger. The duo posted a combined 68 saves over the three-game stretch, while the Demons attack combined for a whopping 100 shots on target and found the back of the net 15 times. Assistant coach Rich Luetke said he was only focused on his forwards to improve defense over the weeks. We played well enough to get stuck in those close games, but we need to support our keepers a little bit better, he said. Assistant coach Bryan Gonzales added: “We had to simplify our breakouts with our (defense), and our forwards got out of position. We have made some nice adjustments. “ Scoring for the Demons in the February 25 game at Summit were Nolan McPherson (3), Ross Barlow (1) and Traven Hammon (1). In the first of two games against Aspen on the road at Lewis Ice Arena February 24, Glenwood had goals from Colter Strautman (2) Max Mencimer (2) and Robbie Weir (1). And in the Feb. 27 shutout win over the Skiers, it was Strautman (2), Barlow (1), Jett Weatherred (1) and Avner Mangeot (1) who damaged the demons. [email protected]

