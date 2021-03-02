Sports
Delight as keys to the B-listed hall handed over to the Crail community
Residents of a town in Fife have described their joy at handing over the keys to their B-list town hall.
Crail Community Partnership has acquired the century-old hall in St Andrews Road and is planning a renovation of 50,000 people this spring.
Hall kitchen to get 50,000 makeover
With funding from the Scottish Land Fund, Robertson Trust, Fife Environment Trust, Co-op Local Community Fund and the Crail Common Good Fund, the partnership will revamp the hall’s kitchen.
David Jerdan, chairman of the group, said: “We are delighted that the partnership has been able to acquire the hall for the residents of Crail.
“We look forward to expanding access to all areas of the community, and we are continuing plans to renovate the kitchen and improve the facilities available.”
The room on the B-list dates from 1908
Originally built as the United Free Church in 1908, the hall was run by the council as a community center, with activities ranging from badminton and table tennis to concerts, weddings and the hosting of Crail Food Festival.
Now that it has been turned over to the community, there are plans to expand its use.
Partnership Secretary Dennis Gowans said: “We raised nearly 50,000 to refurbish the kitchen.
“We had to raise more money for this than to buy the building.”
It is hoped that the new kitchen will be installed in April before community groups enter the site.
Activities for young and old
One of the priorities of the partnership is to open up the venue to young people through sports and musical activities.
Another priority is to support the elderly and vulnerable residents of the village.
The venue is also in demand for family celebrations and weddings, when Covid-19’s restrictions are relaxed.
Mr. Gowans added, “We already have a very strong interest in weddings, probably about eight to ten, if we can get these events to take place.”
Founded in 2018, Crail Community Partnership engages residents in making local improvements through the Crail Charrette.
A central result of the charrette was the desire for the community to take ownership of several municipal assets, including the hall.
The transfer of the hall to community property has taken almost two years and started in 2019.
“We need a project coordinator to get these projects going.”
Dennis Gowans
Mr. Gowans said the partnership was able to fund a project coordinator over a 12-month period and that he would soon be promoting the post.
“We need a project coordinator to help us get these projects going,” he said.
“We’re starting to advertise that, and it helps Crail a little bit of employment.
“It would be a 12-month contract and help us implement the hall business plan.”
