UH tennis dominates weekend games against Wichita State, Louisiana







It was a dominant weekend for the Houston tennis team, as it beat both Louisiana and Wichita State back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, improved to 7-2 in the season, and defeated the Ragin Cajuns. 4-0and the Shockers 4-1. The Cougars dropped just one doubles over the weekend and dominated through the singles, here’s how the matches went for the Cougars: Louisiana Double The doubles kicked off the afternoon at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, UH took two of the three games in total to get the point for the day and saw big wins from both pairs of winning Cougars. Senior Phonexay Chitdara and freshman Gabriela Giraldo went up against freshman and freshman couple Christina Jordan and Isabella Kierkegaard, 6-3, in a back and forth fight that eventually ended with UH on top, closing the final sets for the win. UH tennis sophomores Azul Pedemonti and Blanca Cortijo Parreno also won against Louisiana’s pair of sophomores Blanca Cortijo Parreno and freshman Babette Burgersdijk, winning 6-2. Singles Three singles went unfinished for the 4-0 win, but there was no shortage of excitement as the Cougars won five of their first six sets, ending the day early after winning the first three games. UHs Cortijo, Pedemonti and freshman Laura Slisane were the first to finish in the singles, winning the Cougars 4-0. Cortijo defeated Burgersdjik (6-3, 6-2), Pedemonti defeated Kierkegaard (6-3, 6-3) and Slisane defeated senior Christina Jordan (6-2, 6-4) despite being only freshmen. The remaining matches went unfinished and were stopped with both Giraldo and Chitdara on pace to win their matchups as well, having already won the first set and by far in the second set. Wichita stands Double Sunday games against Wichita State started with the doubles games, which ended with a thriller to decide who got the first point of the day. The only doubles win for the Cougars came from the pair of Pedemonti and Cortijo Parreno, who beat the Shockers pair of freshman Natsumi Kurahashi and red-shirt junior Alexandra Lazarova 6-3 in the match. UHs pair Chitdara and Giraldo were unable to beat the Wichita State pair of redshirt senior Ting-Ya Hsu and freshman Jessie Zheng. The doubles ended with probably the most intense match-up of the weekend, with UH senior Mimi Kendall-Woseley and Slisane just losing to Wichita States pair of redshirt seniors Marta Bellucco and Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva, 7-6 (7-4) in back and nail biter again. Singles The Cougars swept through the singles on the day, winning four in total and leaving two unfinished, giving the Cougars the 4-1 win overall to round out the weekend. Parreno got the Cougars on the board first with her dominant performance against Lazarova and won (6-2, 6-1) in a dominant performance. Giraldo would soon follow with her (6-0, 6-3) victory over Zheng. Pedemonti defeated Ting-Ya Hsu (6-1, 7-6, 7-4) in a tight match, giving UH one singles away from finishing the weekend, which would eventually come from Slisane, who struggled early but finished strong . to win (3-6, 6-1, 6-0) with a dominant final two sets. UH had a few stoppages due to an injury resulting from the two unfinished games, Kendall-Woseley had to wrap an ankle and Chitdara had to call in a medical assistant too, but both were able to continue. [email protected]



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos