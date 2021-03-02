Clippers vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, March 2 model’s predictions at 85-52 roll





The Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics come together in a highly anticipated matchup on Tuesday evening. The Clippers are 24-12 this season, although LA has bumped to a 3-4 record in the past seven games. The Celtics are aiming for a third straight win and Boston comes in with a 17-17 overall mark in 2020-21. Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Boston. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a four-point road favorite, while the over-under, or the total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the final Clippers vs. Celtics odds. Before choosing from Celtics vs. Clippers, you should see NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model The SportsLine projection model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it brought in more than $ 5,000 in winnings at its top rated NBA Choices last season. The model is also up nearly $ 8,500 on the top-rated NBA picks of the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule for a stunning 85-52 roll on the top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. ClippersYou can go to SportsLine to see the choicesNow, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Clippers vs. Celtics: Clippers vs. Celtics spread: Clippers -4

Clippers vs. Celtics over-under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Celtics money line: Clippers -165, Celtics +145

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games Latest odds: Boston Celtics +4 Why the Clippers can cover

LA is a great offensive team, with leaders Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and the numbers confirm that. The Clippers are No. 4 in the NBA in attacking efficiency, scored 116.7 points per 100 possessions, and are No. 2 in the NBA for true firing rate (60.3 percent). That comes with industry-leading scores in 3-point shooting (41.6 percent) and free throw shooting (84.0 percent), and they’re No. 6 in the NBA with just 13.3 turnovers per game. Defensively, the Clippers aren’t that elitist, but they are third in the league in defensive rebound speed (75.4 percent) and seventh in limiting second chance points (11.9 per game). LA faces a Boston team with offensive creation problems, including just 22.2 assists per game, and the Clippers can narrow the Celtics with a top 10 score by keeping opponents off the free-throw line this season. Why the Celtics can cover Even with Brown unsure to play and Marcus Smart (calf), the Celtics can rely on Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Tatum leads the team with 25.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Walker is a proven offensive maker on the lead guard spot. The Celtics are an offensive recovery team in the top five, bringing down 29.7 percent of their own missed shots, and they are an above-average 3-point shooting team with 36.7 percent for the season. LA is also only 22nd in defensive turnovers, and Boston could protect the ball and generate more shots as a result. Defensively, Boston ranks in the top 10 in steals (8.0 per game), with a top-five assist score allowed only 23.1 per game. The Clippers are also a bottom-tier team in creating free throws this season, taking some pressure off Boston’s rim protectors. How Celtics vs. Make clippers picks SportsLine’s model leans on the total and expects both teams to score 223 points together. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of the simulations. You can get that choice at SportsLine So who wins Celtics vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread to jump on, all of the model picking up on an 85-52 roll on NBA.







