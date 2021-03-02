The Orange County football teams are ready to start the season





Mission Viejo High’s Cal-bound receiver Mavin Anderson was asked on Monday during a video call promoting football teams in Orange County public schools how he would describe the excitement of playing later this month. His answer: let’s go. Athletes and coaches from Mission Viejo, La Habra, Tesoro, San Clemente, San Juan Hills and Capistrano Valley made it clear that the obstacles and challenges of the past 11 months and whatever problems there will be in the future don’t matter. They aim to finally kick-start a twice-delayed football season this month. All of these kids were sticking it out, La Habra coach Frank Mazzotta said of his senior class. These guys were here without the promise to play. They showed up and worked hard. Among La Habra players, Mazzotta is ready to unleash receiver Brandon Vasquez, who had 71 receptions last season. He’s electric with the ball, Mazzotta said. Don’t hide anything. Everyone knows what’s going to happen. Let’s hope I don’t give birth on a Friday night. – Megan Johnson (@ meganejohnson01) March 1, 2021 Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson is on the baby watch. His wife Megan is due to give birth to her third child on March 13, the day after Mission Viejo starts the season against La Habra. I really hope it happens and comes before March 13, Johnson said. When Coach Mazzotta sees me sprinting out of the stadium on March 12, everyone knows what’s going on. We thought we planned it well and what do you know that COVID came. Mission Viejo has been able to keep two of its best seniors, Anderson and Oregon State-bound linebacker Easton Mascarenas. Both said their future colleges supported them to play this month. It was easy, said Mascarenas. If we had a season, it was in full swing. I can play with my brothers again. Mascarenas has been playing football with several Mission Viejo teammates since they were 5 or 6. San Juan Hills will benefit from the return of three-year-old starting quarterback Hudson Jones, who said he gained 20 pounds and gotten faster and stronger. I plan to run the ball a lot more, Jones said. This year I want to be that guest. I want to prove to everyone that I can be a double threat. Jones said his family almost moved to Arizona when there was uncertainty about a California football season coming up last fall. Me and my family were praying, he said. San Clemente has become the school for excellent tight goals, and the Tritons have another good one in Bentley Redden. Honestly, there’s no place other than San Clemente, said Redden, who is arguably the football team’s best surfer. Capistrano Valley builds its attack around veteran quarterback Dartanyon Moussiaux, a 6-foot-4 senior whose experience and poise should be critical. However, the Cougars lost two players to baseball. Anyone who’s been to a Tesoro home football game has a story to tell about trying to get out of a crowded parking lot after a game. With spectators limited to family members, the traffic jam may be missing for a while. We were excited to be able to play, said Titans coach Matt Poston. These children have worked so long and so hard.







