Central Division Reverse Retro Jerseys: Breakdown, Numbers, Analysis

Ahead of the 2021 season, the NHL announced that each team would debut a new alternate uniform. The Reverse Retro program gives each franchise the chance to bring something new to the fans while generating some extra revenue for the competition. The idea with this program is that each team takes elements from different jerseys throughout history, including but not limited to logos, colors, fonts and stripe patterns. These elements are then combined into a completely new or unique jersey. Some teams have done simple color inversions, while others have gone off the trail a bit more.

In this new series, we would split up each team a new uniform by division, provide some background information and also give some of our own thoughts. With the Blackhawks debuting their new duds in Sunday’s win against Detroit, what better way to start this series than with the Central Division?

Chicago Blackhawks

Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Based on: 1948-51 White Home Shirt

For a team that has kept their looks largely the same for years, the Hawks have had quite a few special jerseys, from throwbacks to outdoor games and more. For their Reverse Retro set, they decided to keep it simple and use their home sweater from 1948-51 as the basis. The sweater was originally worn by farmers’ halls such as Bill Mosienko and Roy Conacher. Aside from reversing from white to black, additions such as player names and sleeve numbers were made. The block font remains and we see the return of the classic circle weapon you might remember from them 2009 Winter Classic sweater

Grade: B +

Something tells me these will be burned into fans’ brains forever as their debut coincided with a certain player reaching a certain milestone. While slightly subtle, it’s nice to see the Hawks have a black jersey in the mix. The red yoke and striping give it enough color to make it interesting. Red trim on white numbers always pops on a black jersey, and the old school emblem looks nice. After all, we haven’t seen it in ten years. While I was hoping the striped barber pole pendant would be the foundation for this sweater (which would have made this sweater an A + for me), I’m not complaining about what we have. I still don’t know which one to order … No. 8 or 12 could look pretty nice on the back of this one.

Photo by Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via Getty Images

Based on: Hartford Whalers 1979-83 White Home Shirt

The Canes dug deep into their franchise history for their Reverse Retro set, drawing on the classic Whalers look worn by legends like Gordie Howe and Ron Francis. Dating back to 2018, Carolina sported the 1985-91 green Hartford legacy for select games. This time they went with his predecessor, with their mascot, Pucky the whale on the shoulders. The jersey was changed from white to gray, a color Hartford used in their 92-97 uniforms, before moving to Raleigh. She also avoided using the celebrities Cooperalls.

Grade B-

It may be a bit controversial for some to watch the hurricanes rock the old whalers’ uniforms. I personally am all for it. The only thing that was ever really good about the Hartford franchise was the logo and uniform. My problem here is with the use of the color gray. The league labeled it a dark jersey which, as we saw in their February 19 game against the Blackhawks, makes it pretty boring to watch when they play against a team wearing white. It might have worked better as a light sweater or if you turned it over to be mainly blue. I’ve already been awarded for the green adidas retro, so this is a pass for me. It gets a B-min for the overall look of the Hartford jersey and, of course, for bringing back Pucky!

Photo by Jamie Sabau / NHLI via Getty Images

Based on: 2002-07 White Away Shirt

The Blue Jackets are celebrating their 20th anniversary this season and don’t really have that deep a history to draw from. Their mid-2000s white jersey, most famously worn by Rick Nash, was reversed to create the team’s first-ever red uniform. Aside from the color change, the Jackets Reverse Retro sweater stays true to the sweater that inspired it.

Grade: C.

Columbus doesn’t really have much to choose from. Still, this sweater leaves a lot to be desired. While I praised them for adding a red jersey in the crease, the alternative jersey from this era would have been a much better choice for the basic design. The original Jackets logo is dated and flashy. The white yoke is a bit shocking unlike the red jersey and navy helmet. Also, the red top and blue pants give this look a Capitals-esque vibe that I can’t see. It’s not the worst attempt a team has made, but it could be a lot better.

Based on: home and away jerseys 1999-2006

One year away from one Stanley Cup Final In appearance, the Stars decided to model their Reverse Retro jerseys after those worn by Mike Modano and Brett Hull in their 99 Championship season. However, almost all color has been removed from the original design, leaving behind a mainly white sweater, with silver and victory green trim. To complete the look, Dallas opted for white helmets, pants, socks and gloves.

Grade: F.

Dallas really missed the boat here. They completely ditched the idea behind the design of the big star jersey by stripping the color away from the actual star stripes. You can’t make a minimalist shirt from a busy 90s design. This was such a missed opportunity to create a victory green version of the big star or even a black one. And to make matters worse, they made the entire uniform white. This is the most boring look a team can have when playing on a white ice pack. At least you can see the numbers on the back, but that’s not really a saving grace. The much better original green version (of which I have one with Joe Niewendyk) deserves better treatment than this one.

Based on: 1934-56 white away shirt

Detroit is known for keeping things simple when it comes to their branding and their Reverse Retro uniform is no exception. Their first change kit was used as the primary concept, the most noticeable change being that the red sleeve and tail stripes were swapped for light gray. The team added player names and enlarged the emblem to complete the look. Although predominantly conservative in design, this shirt was worn by many Hall of Famers, such as Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, and Red Kelly … you may have heard of them.

Grade: D

Like Homer Simpsons’ feelings for Ned Flanders, I hate the Red Wings. For most of my life I had to watch them regularly use the Hawks as their personal punching bag. However, when it comes to jerseys, I am honest and objective. Detroit has some eye-catching throwback designs to pull off. I thought they would remix the striped jerseys they wore in 92 or the old English D uniforms from the 09 Winter Classic. Unfortunately, they took the most basic sweater in their catalog and somehow managed to make it even more boring. There is nothing objectively wrong with that, but it is a huge downgrade from their normal cycling jersey. Meh.

Photo by Eliot J. Schechter / NHLI via Getty Images

Based on: 1993-2007 home and away jerseys

The Florida Panthers have gotten a sleek new look since rebranding in 2016, so it should come as no surprise that their Reverse Retro sweater, on the other hand, bears the jumping cat logo that they wore for most of their existence. Their new alternate uniform is essentially a navy blue version of the look the team debuted in 93, worn by players like Rob Niedermayer, Scott Mellanby and Pavel Bure. Florida has also replaced marigold details with the current flat gold they use in their home and away games.

Grade B.

Normally I’m not a big fan of navy blue sweaters, but this one goes really well with the golden hue they used. I’m a huge fan of the original emblem and the striping is generally pretty nice, not too busy but enough to distinguish it from the team’s modern look. I won’t be upset if Florida decides to keep it as a third jersey for a while.

Photo by John Russell / NHLI via Getty Images

Based on: 2005-07 navy home shirt

Like Columbus, the Predators are a team with a short history. Hence, their throwback options are limited. They eventually went with their home shirt that was last worn during the 06-07 campaign. The navy blue shell was changed to Predators gold, the color of their home shirts since 2011. They also removed one of the shoulder pads and added a stripe to the pants.

Grade: C +

Like gray, I think gold sweaters should be worn as light or away uniforms. As busy as this sweater is, it breaks the gold so much better than Preds’s normal home sweater. The aluminum foil silver is dated but still gives it a little more to work with. The striping is interesting enough and I prefer the navy helmets over the gold buckets they currently carry. The guitarist in me appreciates the musical themes in their current unis, but I also really like the songs on the back of the Reverse Retros. A big flaw is the asymmetrical single shoulder patch look. Something about that really bothers me. If Nashville could find a way to combine elements of their past with their contemporary look, they could finally put it all together for a classy modern look.

Photo by Mark LoMoglio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Based on: 2001-07 home and away jerseys

Tampa Bay wore essentially the same uniform for the first 14 years of the teams’ existence. However, it wasn’t until 2001 that the team opted for a simplified block font. Just after the franchise’s second championship, the new Bolts duds are essentially the same as that version of the jersey worn by Brad Richards, Martin St. Louis and Dave Andreychuk in their 2004 Stanley Cup Championship run. Besides black giving way to blue, these uniforms remain true to the original.

Class A-

This is the best uniform the Lightning has to offer right now. Their regular set lacks contrast and detail and looks like a Torontos branding rip off. Adding a little bit of black and silver does so much and the white yoke and striping really make the blue pop on the ice. The only reason I haven’t given the Lightning A + is because of the mismatched font used in the top. As much as I am an advocate for all things’ 90s, if I could settle for a single font or eliminate the text altogether it would make this sweater so much better. I have the original in black and I’m definitely going after this one too.