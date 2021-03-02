Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. “I got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the wonderful medical professionals and scientists for strengthening India against the pandemic,” Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting the vaccination. “Very impressed with the professionalism that Kantaben and her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad have shown in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” added the former India all-rounder.

The public rollout of the coronavirus vaccines started on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign by getting vaccinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

More than 29 lakh people had registered – online or through the Aarogya Setu app – on Monday at 8:30 pm, the first day of the public rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, according to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

“I had checked the data before talking to you … until 8:30 pm more than 29 lakh people have registered on the platform. And, you see, if one person registers, he / she has the option to register for four family members, “Dr. Vardhan told NDTV Monday.

Ravi Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian team as they prepare to face England in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium. The third test was also held at the same location, with India beating the visitors in the day-night match within two days.

Ahmedabad will also host the full five-game T20 International series between the two teams.