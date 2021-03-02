Sports
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Ravi Shastri shared a photo of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccination dose.© Twitter
Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. “I got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the wonderful medical professionals and scientists for strengthening India against the pandemic,” Shastri tweeted along with a photo of him getting the vaccination. “Very impressed with the professionalism that Kantaben and her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad have shown in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination,” added the former India all-rounder.
I got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the wonderful medical professionals and scientists for strengthening India against the pandemic.
Very impressed with the professionalism of Kantaben and her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/EI29kMdoDF
– Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 2, 2021
The public rollout of the coronavirus vaccines started on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign by getting vaccinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.
More than 29 lakh people had registered – online or through the Aarogya Setu app – on Monday at 8:30 pm, the first day of the public rollout of the coronavirus vaccines, according to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.
“I had checked the data before talking to you … until 8:30 pm more than 29 lakh people have registered on the platform. And, you see, if one person registers, he / she has the option to register for four family members, “Dr. Vardhan told NDTV Monday.
Promoted
Ravi Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian team as they prepare to face England in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium. The third test was also held at the same location, with India beating the visitors in the day-night match within two days.
Ahmedabad will also host the full five-game T20 International series between the two teams.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]