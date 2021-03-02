Former head soccer coach is suing Penn State for breach of employment contract





WILLIAMSPORT The former director of athletic education and head football coach at Penn State has sued the university, alleging it violated a promise to renew his employment contract. Henry T. Bream III, who now lives in Florida, argues in a lawsuit filed Monday in the US Middle District Court. He was told in May 2017 by senior associate athletic director Charmelle Green that his contract would be renewed on the existing terms. A new agreement was never executed and on February 6, 2018, Green informed him that he had been relieved of all duties except as head coach for the football program and his salary would be $ 135,000. Greens’ letter cited changes in the structure of the peer athletic training services and stated that Bream would report to Renee Messina, the director of athletic training services. Bream, a former head coach of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, had signed a five-year employment contract on February 15, 2012, which was extended to June 30, 2017. He continued to be paid after maturity at an annual rate of $ 188,928 plus benefits that include use of a car, use of a cell phone and motor vehicle, health, dental, and vision insurance. Bream says his salary was cut to $ 135,000 and he lost the other benefits when his duties were cut. He claims the demotion happened for no good reason and was a breach of his employment contract. The lawsuit is claiming unspecified damages and restoration of his written employment contract. Penn State does not comment on pending litigation. Last May, a Center County judge dismissed a lawsuit in which Bream alleged that Penn State had resigned to avoid the appearance of inappropriateness or scandal. He claimed he was forced to leave because he was a live-in adviser at Beta Theta Pi Fraternity on February 2, 2017, when Timothy Piazza fell down a flight of stairs during a bid acceptance and died two days later. RELATED: Penn State football coaches resign long overdue, say parents of pledge who died after college party The investigation into the event where pledges were forced to consume alcohol resulted in the revocation of the Betas charter and 26 members of the fraternity charged with criminal charges. Bream has not been charged, but is named as the defendant in a third party complaint filed by St. Moritz Security Systems Inc. from Pittsburgh. St. Moritz is one of the defendants in the federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by James and Evelyn Piazza on behalf of their son’s estate. The squares claim that St. Moritz, who had to enforce social controls, failed to ensure that fraternities adhered to policies regarding hazing and underage alcohol consumption. St. Moritz says if found liable in the Piazza case and must pay damages, Penn State and other defendants, including Bream, should contribute to them. Bream is accused by St. Moritz of approving the offer for evening events, helping to acquire the alcohol and observing Piazza in a drunken state.

