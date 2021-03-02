Hockey in Moffat County honors two seniors on Saturday evening in the run-up to a friendly game

Although the normal Senior Night game for hockey in Moffat County was canceled due to COVID-19 opposition issues, the Bulldogs found a way to celebrate seniors Jack Doane and Clay Durham Saturday night with a friendly scrimmage against a local team called the Old boys at Moffat County Ice Arena.

After two scoreless bouts, the ice opened in the last ten minutes of the game, as the two teams combined four goals before the old boys emerged in a shootout, 3-2.

Ahead of the game, Mike Anson, the head of the Craig Youth Hockey Association, fought through his stranglehold to honor Doane and Durham.

Ahead of the puck drop, John Doane delivered a speech thanking his two seniors and the rest of his team for a great year and thanking the alumni and former coaches for coming and playing the scrimmage against his team.

John Doane also acts as Jack's coach and father, which made this game even more special.















It’s special, he’s a good boy. He has a great heart, said John Doane. Both he and Clay have been the best of buddies. They ate those little pictures together. They were hanging out. It’s scary, hockey is like that, I think it’s really a fraternity. Some of those guys who are in that locker room for the older guys, it’s the same way, you know, they’ve been together so long they can finish each other’s thoughts.

Often they don’t even say jokes, but say just one word and the other giggles because the other knows what they’re thinking.

The game was tight during the first two periods with only two penalties, and players were overwhelmed as soon as they entered the attack zone.

Junior Garett Stockman made it 1-0 with about eight minutes to go in the third and helped the Bulldogs break the ice. About a minute later, Spencer Raymond leveled the game for the old boys before Memphis Herndon put the Bulldogs back in the lead with a hit from the point.

The score remained 2-1 late in the third inning until Mike Armstrong fired a shot from the right dot that smashed goalkeeper Jack Doanes’s water bottle under the crossbar, extending the game into extra time.

After a 15-minute five-on-five extra time went nowhere, the game turned to a firefight. In the shootout, Armstrong was the fifth shooter for the old guys, putting one past Doane on the forehand to give his team the win in the shootout.

The match was so tight that head coach John Doane called it the best match he’s seen in Moffat County.

Dylan Herndon and Jack Doane’s goalkeeper stand was on their heads for most of the game, stopping more than 30 shots during the first three bouts, something that excited Doane.

We will enter the play-offs in two weeks. Man, if they play like that, would be hard to beat, said John Doane. I’ll be honest with you, that was an entertaining hockey there.

The fact that the game was against old teammates and friends made it more fun for the high school team players than a regular game.

I think it would have been a lot less fun if we had played a league game here, Durham said. I think playing the older guys was a much better experience.

The fact that this game wasn’t skewed made Jack Doane excited as previous games were outbursts.

I’ve played these guys every year for the past six years and historically they’ve beaten us up quite a bit, said Jack Doane. So it felt good to have a really good game, especially as a senior game.

At certain points in the game, it was difficult to say who was having more fun, the old boys or the high school students. Throughout the match, both teams exchanged friendly barbs to each other and even to the referee.

It was great, said Ethan Robinson. It was a good time. It’s a little bit different to be on this side. It was very fun.

The Bulldogs have two weeks off before resuming play against other high school students in the state tournament.

