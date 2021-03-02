Kyle Van Noy ‘surprised’ when Miami Dolphins planned to move on after signing a four-year contract in 2020





DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are moving from linebacker Kyle Van Noy just a year after he signed a four-year $ 51 million deal in free agency. Van noy released a statement via NFL Network on Tuesday afternoon that he had been informed of his release and was “surprised and disappointed” with the dolphins’ decision. He said he gave his all to Miami in his only season there as captain and fought through a painful hip injury. Van Noy, 29, has not yet been officially released as the team explores the trading market, a source told ESPN, but if no transaction is found, his release will occur in the coming days. Van Noy’s departure will save Miami $ 9.75 million in cap space, bringing the total to more than $ 36 million. 2 Related There have been talks about Van Noy for days, and a source told ESPN that the Dolphins were discussing a pay cut scenario with its representatives. That will not happen. Van Noy has a $ 12.5 million salary in 2021 that was only guaranteed for injury, so the Dolphins would save that full amount and leave $ 4.125 million on the books. His deal will eventually last a year, $ 15 million in Miami. There is already some interest from players in the news, with the safety of New England Patriots Devin McCourty tweet at Van Noy, suggesting he will return to Foxborough, where he spent the past four seasons before signing with the Dolphins. Van Noy, who played both linebacker and edge rusher for the Dolphins, had 69 tackles and six sacks in an up-and-down 2020 season. Sophomore linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who took the stage for Miami, cracking 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, should take on a bigger role in Van Noy’s place. The Dolphins will also likely explore free agency as well as design for versatile linebackers and edge rushers to aid in what was the NFL’s No. 6-ranked defense last season.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos