Cricket Australia, scores, Marsh One-Day Cup: Umpire reverses own call in WA vs SA Redbacks at WACA





This man is his own DRS. Realizing he was realizing his own blue in the Marsh One-Day Cup, referee Donovan Koch took the rare step of reversing his own decision on Tuesday. Redbacks spinner Peter Hatzoglou appeared to have his first List A wicket as he moved up with a strong call to fall behind Sam Whiteman of Western Australia. Koch’s finger lit up to the astonishment of many. Whiteman wasn’t around before quickly scraping off the wicket. Watch the moment in the video below! Watch every game of the Marsh One-Day Cup 2021 Live & Ad-Break Free while playing with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away Out … not out! Ump changes his mind 0:42 He knows he was wrong and he changed his decision, said Stuart Clark in comment for Fox Cricket. Brett Lee added, Well, we couldn’t believe it. He fired him and said I’m wrong. He missed that a mile. Peter Hatzoglou had his first List-A wicket for South Australia for about 10 seconds before the referee reversed his decision. Sam Whiteman missed that quite a bit. Ultimately correct decision, but I can’t say I’ve seen that before. #MarshCup Jordan McArdle (@ jordan_mc12) March 2, 2021 Clark then praised Koch for making the brave call when others let the wrong decision down. I give him full respect for that because most of the time you just spend them and panic about it.







