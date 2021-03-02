SEC is preparing for the 2021 football season as scheduled, says Greg Sankey

The SEC is preparing to release theFootball season 2021 as planned, congressional commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday.

But that’s not to say the season will look like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re preparing to play the season as scheduled on Labor Day weekend, Sankey said during a Zoom call hosted by the Nashville Sports Council. I think we’ll be back to normal. That is different from normal again.

Sankey shared his views on a range of topics ahead of the SEC tournament, which kicks off March 10 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. But while basketball was the primary focus, the commissioner looked six months ahead to the start of the 2021 football season.

Thirteen of the 14 SEC teams have a season opening game scheduled for September 4. Mississippi will play Louisville on Sept. 6 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta.

Sankey said it is possible that the upcoming season will be affected in the same way as the 2020 season. The SEC switched to a full conference schedule and didn’t start until September 26 last season. Some games were delayed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracking within programs. Four teams played only nine of the ten scheduled games.

Some of the tweaks we had to make last year may need to persist, he said. Perhaps not as dramatic as having to play football alone at a conference, but the potential for disruptions and schedule adjustments can be present. The potential to continue wiping our noses.

Sankey stressed that the COVID-19 vaccination process is an important part of how sports are progressing, while the key components of masks from recent months, social distance and hand washing remain important.

He focused on the percentages of positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations as a reason for optimism because a football season is more typically in the fall. He stated that a deep dive was made in both cases, while a different peak could be an obstacle in cases.

There is light at the end of this tunnel, but we are not finished yet. We are not at the finish. I want to be at the finish line more than anyone else, I guess. I think the first step is to recognize that we don’t know when it will end completely.

If we can get through this continuous drop in COVID rates to a place where it’s manageable, that towards normal might be more than back to normal.

Sankey pondered the process of getting the 2020 season on the map amid a whirlwind of hypotheses, from playing the season in the spring to waiting for November to begin. He feels a lot more settled in the process after going through it last season and says he is more hopeful about how the season ahead will progress.

We will be prepared to play the season as planned and I can turn away from that approach, Sankey said.

