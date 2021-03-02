UND topped the national college hockey rankings again





The Fighting Hawks took first place this week, receiving 37 of the 40 first place votes, surpassing the previous top team, Boston College. UND defeated Omaha 4-2 on Friday night, its fifth in a row and ninth win in the last 10, despite playing the game without the two Hobey Baker Award candidates in Jordan Kawaguchi and Shane Pinto. Boston College lost to UMass in extra time in its only game over the weekend, dropping to No. 2. No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Minnesota State-Mankato and No. 5 Wisconsin complete the top five.

Three other teams from the National Collegiate Hockey Conference are ranked: St. Cloud State is # 8, Minnesota Duluth is # 9, and Omaha is # 12. UND last topped the country’s No. 1 ranking on December 7. It hasn’t dropped out of the top five all season. The Fighting Hawks (18-4-1) host Omaha Friday at 7:37 PM in their last regular season game of the season. They will kick off the NCHC Frozen Faceoff with a quarter-final against Miami on Friday, March 12 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The time of the game has yet to be announced. UND is a virtual lock to use a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which will begin on March 26 with a regional semifinal at Fargo’s Scheels Arena. The Fighting Hawks had a strong start to the season, going 7-2-1 in 10 games at the NCHC Pod in Omaha in December, emerging first from the bubble-like event. In the second half of the season, when the NCHC returned to the home sites, UND was even more dominant, 11-2. UND is 6-0 at home and no opponent has even come within three goals of the Fighting Hawks in The Ralph. Up front, Pinto (28 points) and Kawaguchi (26) led the way with seniors Collin Adams (23) and Grant Mismash (19) who also averaged one point per game. Forward Jasper Weatherby has been red hot lately, scoring goals in seven consecutive games. It ranks as the fifth longest streak of goals in program history. In the back, Matt Kiersted and Jacob Bernard-Docker are two of defenders’ top four scorers in the league, while rookie Jake Sanderson has eight points in his last eight games.

