Sports
Tom Brady one reason why QBs demand more
The Los Angeles Rams sent three draft picks, including two first-rounders, to Detroit so they could replace a quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl 25 months ago with a suspected upgrade seven years older than him.
Russell Wilson is at odds with the Seattle Seahawks, the franchise that earned him a Super Bowl title, in part because he wants a bigger role in human resources
Deshaun Watson says hell never play for Houston againin part because he believed the Texans gave him lip service in front office and coaching personnel.
Then there was footage from last weekend of 42-year-old Drew Brees pushing a tough sled in an off-season workout, which isn’t the kind of thing required if he planned to retire and become a broadcaster .
Tom Brady came to the NFL in 2000. He’s won seven Super Bowls and appeared in a total of 10. Aside from creating a unique training system that could prove revolutionary in extending playing careers into the 1940s, he’s not known for groundbreaking playing style or offensive ripple. He’s just really good.
His impact on the competition is mainly in winning.
Well, until now.
The NFL quarterback carousel is spinning like maybe never before and Bradys fingerprints are everywhere. Just think of the trends.
Hooking up a QB with an established contender with Super Bowl expectations?
Brady’s move from New England to Tampa Bay, where he took a 7-9 team and handed it a Vince Lombardi Trophy, turned the NFL into a fantasy football league of sorts.
Russell Wilson to Dallas or New Orleans? Dak Prescott to Seattle? Deshaun Watson going somewhere? Teams acquiring elite talent is not a new concept, it is essentially the foundation of sport. But in football immediate results were not always expected, especially in the quarterback position. System and chemistry were considerations. Movements don’t always pay off immediately. Therefore, the medium trading deadline rarely yielded much action, unlike the NBA or MLB.
Doing what the Rams did, trading a good 26-year-old quarterback like Jared Goff for a more talented (but still unproven in big games) Matthew Stafford wasn’t always typical. Caution almost always prevailed.
To transfer so many future assets to do it? That’s a daring kind of piece that’s been influenced, at least a bit, by Brady. Teams seem to appreciate 1-3 years in the Super Bowl battle over 10-12 years of consistent play in key position on the field.
If Stafford is doing for LA what Brady did for Tampa, then going broke makes sense.
Would you like to make the QB a de facto member of the front office?
Brady didn’t enjoy such luxury in New England, where he won six of his Super Bowls. However, when Tampa Bay got hold of him, the Bucs were open to the opinion of the leagues’ most proven winner.
Bradys preferred signings that included former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, plus the retreating Leonard Fournette. They were bits added to an already powerful offense. When each scored a touchdown (Gronk had two) in the Super Bowl, Bradys’ decisions landed.
On Super Sunday, Wilson watched from the stands, that reportedly wondered why the Seahawks didn’t take his opinion into account. He has not demanded a trade, but is reportedly open to teams Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans. Wilson isn’t Brady, but he sure is the Seattle franchise. You can understand his position.
Watsons’ issues with Houston run deeper, but it’s clear the franchise’s decision to choose front office and off-season coaching recommendations was the straw that broke him. After all, he was happy enough with the Texans in September to agree to a four-year contract extension.
QBs in the league look at ownership and management and seek partnerships similar to what Brady has with the Bucs. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been afraid of making noise along these lines, although the concept that he may be leaving Green Bay this year was just speculative.
The money is so big in the NFL these days that more and more veterans are staying in the game to win, not just to earn. If there is no clear path to do that, why bother?
So if Tampa Bay trusts Tom Brady so much, why can’t other teams trust their superstars a little bit?
Maybe it’s not time to retire
Then there’s the aging generation of quarterbacks who, instead of quickly retiring, still seem to believe their best days are ahead.
See if Brees just got a good training last weekend or prepared for another season (in New Orleans or elsewhere). And look what decision Alex Smith, who will soon be 37 and sustain a leg injury who would have finished most careers will still push to be a starter next season when Washington releases him off-season.
Maybe this is the end for both. Or not.
Brady has redefined age. All 44 for the start of the 2021 season. His stated goal of playing to 45, derided half a decade ago, now seems plausible.
Quarterbacks are naturally confident and competitive.
They see one of their peers find the perfect landing spot, with a franchise looking for their knowledge, not just their ability, and they are motivated to do the same.
It resulted in a low season of quarterback moves and more quarterback speculation. Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere this year, but he’s influenced the competition like never before.
More from Yahoo Sports:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]