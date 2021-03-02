Tom Brady one reason why QBs demand more

The Los Angeles Rams sent three draft picks, including two first-rounders, to Detroit so they could replace a quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl 25 months ago with a suspected upgrade seven years older than him.

Russell Wilson is at odds with the Seattle Seahawks, the franchise that earned him a Super Bowl title, in part because he wants a bigger role in human resources

Deshaun Watson says hell never play for Houston againin part because he believed the Texans gave him lip service in front office and coaching personnel.

Then there was footage from last weekend of 42-year-old Drew Brees pushing a tough sled in an off-season workout, which isn’t the kind of thing required if he planned to retire and become a broadcaster .

Tom Brady came to the NFL in 2000. He’s won seven Super Bowls and appeared in a total of 10. Aside from creating a unique training system that could prove revolutionary in extending playing careers into the 1940s, he’s not known for groundbreaking playing style or offensive ripple. He’s just really good.

His impact on the competition is mainly in winning.

Well, until now.

The NFL quarterback carousel is spinning like maybe never before and Bradys fingerprints are everywhere. Just think of the trends.

Tom Brady pointed the Bucs to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. He’ll be back for more in the 2021 season. (Photo by Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hooking up a QB with an established contender with Super Bowl expectations?

Brady’s move from New England to Tampa Bay, where he took a 7-9 team and handed it a Vince Lombardi Trophy, turned the NFL into a fantasy football league of sorts.

Russell Wilson to Dallas or New Orleans? Dak Prescott to Seattle? Deshaun Watson going somewhere? Teams acquiring elite talent is not a new concept, it is essentially the foundation of sport. But in football immediate results were not always expected, especially in the quarterback position. System and chemistry were considerations. Movements don’t always pay off immediately. Therefore, the medium trading deadline rarely yielded much action, unlike the NBA or MLB.

Doing what the Rams did, trading a good 26-year-old quarterback like Jared Goff for a more talented (but still unproven in big games) Matthew Stafford wasn’t always typical. Caution almost always prevailed.

To transfer so many future assets to do it? That’s a daring kind of piece that’s been influenced, at least a bit, by Brady. Teams seem to appreciate 1-3 years in the Super Bowl battle over 10-12 years of consistent play in key position on the field.

If Stafford is doing for LA what Brady did for Tampa, then going broke makes sense.

Would you like to make the QB a de facto member of the front office?

Brady didn’t enjoy such luxury in New England, where he won six of his Super Bowls. However, when Tampa Bay got hold of him, the Bucs were open to the opinion of the leagues’ most proven winner.

Bradys preferred signings that included former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, plus the retreating Leonard Fournette. They were bits added to an already powerful offense. When each scored a touchdown (Gronk had two) in the Super Bowl, Bradys’ decisions landed.

On Super Sunday, Wilson watched from the stands, that reportedly wondered why the Seahawks didn’t take his opinion into account. He has not demanded a trade, but is reportedly open to teams Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans. Wilson isn’t Brady, but he sure is the Seattle franchise. You can understand his position.

Watsons’ issues with Houston run deeper, but it’s clear the franchise’s decision to choose front office and off-season coaching recommendations was the straw that broke him. After all, he was happy enough with the Texans in September to agree to a four-year contract extension.

QBs in the league look at ownership and management and seek partnerships similar to what Brady has with the Bucs. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been afraid of making noise along these lines, although the concept that he may be leaving Green Bay this year was just speculative.

The money is so big in the NFL these days that more and more veterans are staying in the game to win, not just to earn. If there is no clear path to do that, why bother?

So if Tampa Bay trusts Tom Brady so much, why can’t other teams trust their superstars a little bit?

Maybe it’s not time to retire

Then there’s the aging generation of quarterbacks who, instead of quickly retiring, still seem to believe their best days are ahead.

See if Brees just got a good training last weekend or prepared for another season (in New Orleans or elsewhere). And look what decision Alex Smith, who will soon be 37 and sustain a leg injury who would have finished most careers will still push to be a starter next season when Washington releases him off-season.

Maybe this is the end for both. Or not.

Brady has redefined age. All 44 for the start of the 2021 season. His stated goal of playing to 45, derided half a decade ago, now seems plausible.

Quarterbacks are naturally confident and competitive.

They see one of their peers find the perfect landing spot, with a franchise looking for their knowledge, not just their ability, and they are motivated to do the same.

It resulted in a low season of quarterback moves and more quarterback speculation. Tom Brady isn’t going anywhere this year, but he’s influenced the competition like never before.

