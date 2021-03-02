Cricket Australia vs New Zealand, third T20: Team changes marked for Aussies in Wellington, preview

In the 10 overs after the power play, Australia took 1-98 in the first game and 2-130 in the second.
The Australian spinners have especially struggled with Adam Zampa winning only 1-63 in this series, while Ashton Agar is wicketless and gets 10 over.
Agar could be the man to make way into the third T20, with DArcy Short or Ashton Turner potentially getting into the Australian middle class and offering a part-time option that can be paired with more overs from Glenn Maxwell.
We don’t have those middleovers right, McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.
That could be a reason for us to reinforce that area or make some changes that might strengthen that area with both bat and ball.
McDonald admitted the Black Caps have done well to run, unlike Australia which has coughed up 10 wickets against Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi with 12.9 runs each.
Speaking of the spinners in Australia, McDonald said, Agar has also played two games in the last three and a half months, so he will get better every game he plays.
Zampa hasn’t gotten into the games at this stage … (but) its quality over the past two years, suggesting the next game will likely make an impact.
It’s an area we need to improve if we are to compete and beat this Kiwi side.
So does Ben McDermott, who could add extra firepower with the bat, but at the expense of a part-time bowler, while teenage Tanveer Sangha would give the Australians a total spin option.
Meanwhile, Mitch Marsh has barely pitched since injuring his ankle in last year’s IPL, but he’s focused on making a return in this series.
One thing we can control is bowling, so take a good look at how we use our bowling during that phase of the game, McDonald said.
We tried to be clearly aggressive as a batting unit during that period, so (any changes are) more about how we defend the New Zealand batters and what matchups we use during that period to get the most improvement in our performance .
We have a large squad of 18 players here … every player that came on this tour (is) a live opportunity.
