Hockey fans back in the stands in a few weeks





The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins have announced that fans will be able to attend 10 home games currently scheduled for March 19 and the last home game of the season on May 12.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. Under the governor’s new capacity limits, 1,500 people are now allowed in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins have announced that this means fans will return to the stands on March 19. pic.twitter.com/Z9CzUD8Q2l – WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 1, 2021 “Clearly it’s good news,” said Will Beekman, Mohegan Sun Arena general manager. “I think it is a step in the right direction. Hopefully we would like to see it open even more in the coming months. But for now it is a step in the right direction and hopefully a sign of good things to come.” RELATED: State Relaxing Some Pandemic Restrictions It’s definitely progress. It’s definitely something that’s good because it shows the state is moving in the right direction, and hopefully we as a country and as a nation are taking it seriously. The numbers are down, which is certainly great. And it’s, you know, I don’t see it as nothing but a good thing, ”Jason Iacona said. “It’s going to be a great experience, and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it. I’m sure there are still going to be people who, you know, are uncomfortable, and that’s their privilege, but I think it’s fantastic. news, ” said Vicki Silva. Silva is a season ticket holder and the president of the booster club. She says this was something she was hoping for. “We watched the games at AHL and we saw fans in the Hershey arena, and they were separated and safe and all, and we also saw fans in the Phantoms arena, and they did the same thing. ., so everything looked good as long as we keep social distance and mask, I don’t see a problem in it. “ Beekman says he is excited to hear the sounds of cheering fans in the stands again. “I have a feeling after people have been sitting for the past year, you know, waiting to come to a hockey game, waiting to come to a PIAA basketball game or hopefully eventually waiting to come to a concert, I think they will be louder than normal. The pens tell Newswatch that 16 season ticket holders will have priority, but more details on tickets will be announced shortly. The pens tell Newswatch that 16 season ticket holders will have priority, but more detail concerning tickets will be announced shortly.







