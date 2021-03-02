5 Things You Should Know About The Ole Miss Rebels

1. Defense half duo

Another night in the SEC, another solid backcourt that the cats will face tonight. The best player on this Ole Miss roster is undoubtedly Devontae Shuler. Shuler, a three and a half year starter for the Rebels, leads the team in scoring as well as passing as a senior. He is currently eighth in the SEC with a score of 16 points per game and sixth in the SEC in total assists, averaging 3.3 per game. Shuler also averages 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, while achieving 78.1% of his free throws. He’s the biggest perimeter threat to Ole Miss, with 47 threes per season against a clip of nearly 34%.

The running mate in the backcourt for Shuler is junior guard Jarkel Joiner. He started at CSU Bakersfield for two years before moving to Ole Miss for his junior year. Joiner scores an average of 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. While Shuler is probably the top scorer on the team, Joiner does have some offensive combat. He makes nearly ten shots per game, but only makes 38.6% of his attempts. Out of three, Joiner also struggles, making only 12 of his 61 attempts for 19.7%. His struggles away from the basket have resulted in Joiner being more of a driver on offense than at his previous school, where he shot 37% of three.

2. Domestic presence

Even though the biggest players in the starting line-up measure only 6’8 ″ and 6’7 ″, Ole Miss has no trouble imposing an inner presence. Starting forward Romello White scores 11 points and gets 5.7 rebounds per game in his first year with Ole Miss after three years at Arizona State. Standing at 6’8 ″ and 235 pounds, White plays more of a back-to-basket game and downs more than two offensive rebounds per game. Also the offensive boards for Ole Miss crash the other two forwards, KJ Buffen, who is 6’7 ″ and 230 pounds, and 6’6 ″ Luis Rodriguez.

Off the bench is some extra dimension for the rebels, with 6’10 ”Khadim Sy playing 11 minutes per game and 6’8” Robert Allen playing nearly 16 minutes per game. Ole Miss pulls out about 10 offensive rebounds per game, with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2%, good for fourth place in the SEC. That could be a struggle for Kentucky as the Cats are ranked 248th in the country in defensive recovery rate, and worse, 302nd in the country in offensive opponent recovery. If Kentucky Ole Miss can’t love the glass, it will be detrimental to any defensive effort they put in.

3. Play their best ball

The start of this season has been tough for the Ole Miss Rebels as Kermit Davis’ team had three consecutive Covid cancellations to start the season. When they finally got to the ground, Ole Miss came out hot and won their first four games, although the competition was not on a high level. Victories over Jackson State, UNC Wilmington, Central Arkansas and Middle Tennessee were followed by a loss at Dayton, a win over UT Martin and a loss against Wichita State to complete non-conference play. The rebels had the 170th non-conference strength of the schedule, finishing 5-2 in that stretch.

The start of SEC play didn’t treat the rebels well either, as Ole Miss dropped 6 of their first 9 games against conference enemies, including losing four of their first five. In February, however, the rebels played their best basketball of the season. Ole Miss won their first four games last month, finishing 5-2 overall. In those five victories in February, Kermit Davis had the rebels take out three ranked opponents and also had three wins on the road. Ole Miss sits at 8-8 in conference play, right above Kentucky’s 7-8 record in the SEC standings.

4. Offensive combat versus defensive skills

When I sat down to look at what triggered the overall battle for Ole Miss this season, what struck me the most was that they weren’t too different from how Kentucky has struggled this year. The offensive production for the rebels was lacking, and while the defensive efforts have conquered the offensive battle, not being able to score was the real downside to the team.

On the offensive side, Ole Miss is ranked 13th in the SEC in points per game, which is 207th in the country. The rebels also rank 13th in the conference in total three-pointers made and are the last with a three-point percentage. Ole Miss ’28, 5% of three this season, is ranked 340th out of 347 qualified teams in the country. On the other hand, Ole Miss’s defensive effort was pretty solid overall. Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC in points allowed per game, putting them just outside the top 30 teams in the country. The only major problem with the Ole Miss defense is their inability to stop teams from making the deep ball. Whether or not Kentucky can take advantage of that weak spot in the rebel defense is another story.

5. Stripes on the line

One of the longest active winning streaks against a SEC opponent for Kentucky is at stake in tonight’s game. A win over Ole Miss tonight would be the Cats’ 12th consecutive victory over the Rebels. In fact, Kentucky has only lost one game to Ole Miss in the John Calipari era in Lexington, with a record of 12-1. That lone loss came down to Ole Miss, in a game that amounted to final possession. The Rebels hit a three with less than three seconds to play, and Doron Lamb’s buzzer-beater was no good as the Cats only dropped their third game for Ole Miss since 1999.

Historically competing against Kentucky, Ole Miss loses the overall run to the score of 108-13. Despite that long history, Kentucky’s struggles are historic themselves this season, and Ole Miss sits as a 3-point favorite in tonight’s game. Tonight will mark the first time since 2013 that Kentucky will play against Ole Miss as a non-ranked team, and it will be the first time since 2009 that neither team is ranked at the time of the game.

Go cats. Defeat rebels.

@BrettBibbinsKSR