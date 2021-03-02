Aussies are going to change when they secure their flight home

Australia has secured a chartered flight home from Wellington immediately after Sunday’s fifth and final T20 against New Zealand, allowing them to avoid hotel quarantine on their return to Australia.

Sunday’s match has been moved from a 2pm AEDT start and will now begin at 10am AEDT (midday local time) to allow the Australians to catch a flight home from Wellington to Sydney later that day, meaning that they don’t have to travel through Auckland. .

Auckland has been designated a “red zone” following a recent COVID-19 outbreak, and all arrivals into Australia from that city must go into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

“The decision follows discussions between New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia and allows the Australian side to take a charter flight home immediately after the match – avoiding having to travel through Auckland,” Cricket from New Zealand said. Zeeland in a statement.

While not traveling to Auckland means the Australians can enter most states without going into quarantine, the borders of Western Australia and Queensland are closed to all arrivals from New Zealand, not just those who have recently been to Auckland .

There are nine WA players in the Australian squad, who must stay on the East Coast for two weeks before they can return home without going into quarantine.

CA is working with individual players on their plans after arriving in Sydney on Sunday.

WA is currently scheduled to play a Marsh One-Day Cup game in Brisbane on March 11, which, given Queensland’s current border restrictions, should be moved if the WA players are to play in the Australian squad.

Earlier on Tuesday, stand-in head coach Andrew McDonald said moving the last three games of the series to Wellington – the fourth game of the series was to be played in Auckland – was the logical decision.

“We have a feeling that (the ones in Auckland) are going back to lockdown and Eden Park is great terrain to play and it would have been a fantastic atmosphere, so probably a loss in terms of the general public,” he said.

“In terms of the fact that we don’t have to go into quarantine on the way home in the current landscape, that’s a huge positive point.”

Australia plans to make changes for the third game of the series on Wednesday, as McDonald indicated the need to improve through the middle overs with the ball.

With Wellington’s Sky Stadium hosting the last three games of the series starting with the clash on Wednesday night, Australia could turn to the likes of D’Arcy Short or Ashton Turner as they make their starting XI for the first time in this series change.

In the line of fire could be spinner Ashton Agar, who has gone wicketless and conceded 50 runs from just five overs of bowling in the first two games in Christchurch and Dunedin, his first two games after a lengthy layoff with a calf injury that saw him. don’t miss the entire KFC BBL campaign.

“We don’t have those middle overs right,” McDonald said today.

“That could be a reason for us to reinforce that area or make some changes that may enhance that area with both bat and ball.”

In the 10 over stretch between overs seven and 16, New Zealand has surpassed Australia by 19 points in both matches, with the Black Caps losing just one wicket in each match, compared to Australia five in each innings.

“They’ve played the spin well at this stage,” McDonald said of the New Zealand batters.

“Agar has also played two games in the last three and a half months, so he will get better every game he plays.

“Zampa hasn’t gotten into the games at this stage … (but) its quality over the past two years, suggesting the next game is likely to have an impact.”

“It’s an area we need to improve if we are to compete and beat this Kiwi side.”

Short of Tuner would bolster Australia’s batter while retaining a spin option for captain Aaron Finch, while Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and the limitless Riley Meredith are also in the squad to add extra depth to the pace bowling.

Mitch Marsh has yet to bowl in the series after injuring himself in the final stages of the BBL | 10 season, but had tried to return to the bowling alley at the back of this T20 series.

“One thing we can control is bowling, so we’ll look at how we use our bowling at that stage of the game,” McDonald said.

“We try to be clearly aggressive as a batting unit during that period, so (any changes are) more about how we defend the New Zealand hitters and what matchups we use during that period to get the most improvement in our performance.

“We have a large squad of 18 players here … every player that came on this tour (is) a live opportunity.”

With the Australians training on the Basin Reserve site, they have yet to see the Sky Stadium on the surface where the next three T20s will be played. McDonald will visit ‘The Cake Tin’ on Tuesday night with Finch and traveling selector George Bailey to make line-up decisions.

McDonald was also keen to highlight the Australians’ winnings ahead of the T20 World Cup in India later this year, saying returning fast bowler Jhye Richardson had already shown enough that he was “ really arguing for a place in the starting XI. come World Cup time “.

What also caught the coach’s attention was Josh Philippe’s performance in the second game and beating Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams in their record-breaking collaboration.

Sams’ batter “gave us a look at a different type of player,” added McDonald, prompting Australia to consider “could he potentially be a player who turns into a more batting all-rounder?”.

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australian team: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, * Martin Guptill (fitness test awaiting), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. * Finn Allen (standby for Guptill)

1st T20: New Zealand won by 53 runs

2nd T20: New Zealand won by four points

3rd T20: March 3, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:00 PM AEDT

4th T20: March 5, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:00 PM AEDT

5th T20: March 7, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 10am AEDT

All matches are shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo