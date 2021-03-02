2021 Fantasy Football Opportunity Index: Packers, Lions and Seahawks can have big shoes to fill

One of the things I like to look into before we get to NFL free agency is the anticipated opportunity for every team in the NFL in the upcoming season. Like all Fantasy football activities in March, this is an inaccurate science that should be updated during the off season. What you’ll find below is a spreadsheet showing each team’s expected available running rush attempts and team goals, with the available goals broken down by position.

How do I determine “available goals”? The number of goals the team had last year minus the number of goals for the returning players. Admittedly, this is still a bit of a guessing game, but for now, any unlimited free agent is considered gone. Most limited free agents are expected to stay with the team. If someone like Chris Godwin gets a franchise tag, I’ll update the spreadsheet

I’ve also included the share of each team’s goals that went to running backs, tight end and wide receivers in 2020. This is of course more relevant for teams that have continuity in the coaching staff.

What makes this even more interesting off-season is the salary ceiling in which many teams find themselves. The Packers are a perfect example. Not only do they have 502 potential replacement chances (see table below), the most in the league. They also have to scrap money from the squad to get below the limit, even if they don’t re-sign any of those players. This will not be another 2020, but it will be another remarkably interesting low season.

Before we get to all the numbers, here’s a quick word about the three teams that have the most potential opportunities to run back, wide receiver and tight side:

RB chance

Green Bay Packers (343 rush attempts, 123 goals)

As I wrote in my receding projections, the Packers have a tough decision with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. AJ Dillon makes the decision a little easier, but the team will need at least a pass catcher to pair up with Dillon. Williams will be much cheaper than Jones, and that’s my best guess right now as to how this will be resolved. That could make both Dillon and Williams in the top-25 PPR backs.

Atlanta Falcons (295 rush attempts, 65 goals)

The Falcons adorn this column for the second year in a row with an even more interesting twist. Yes, they have a lot of chances, assuming Todd Gurley and Brian Hill are gone. They also have a new coach in Arthur Smith. Smith’s Titans were fifth in the NFL with 521 running back odds in 2020. The Falcons also have one of the worst pay caps of any team on this list, so they may have to back up through the draft.

New York Giants (285 rush tries, 71 goals)

This is where this methodology can get a little shaky. Hopefully, Saquon Barkley will return and fill this entire void, and then some. The only thing you can glean from this is that the Giants don’t currently have an experienced backup in the roster. As Barkley suffers a serious injury, whoever lands behind him in New York must become a popular handcuff.

WR opportunity

Detroit Lions (269 goals)

There is a big gap between the lions and everyone else in this regard. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola will all disappear. There has been some talk of Golladay being slapped with the franchise tag, possibly as a precursor to a transaction. Honestly, I don’t even know how to feel with this team after the additions of Dan Campbell, Anthony Lynn and Jared Goff. Regardless, if someone like Corey Davis or Will Fuller lands here as number 1, they would have a huge target.

Jacksonville Jaguars (158 targets)

A new number 1 for Trevor Lawrence? It is possible. If the Jaguars don’t make a big splash at a wide receiver, expect a lot of sleeper / breakthrough hype around Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson.

Chicago Bears (157 targets)

It would be nice to know who the quarterback is in Chicago before we get too excited about a receiver going there. It is possible that they play it out with Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller, while playing Tarik Cohen more in the slot. If so, Mooney and Cole Kmet (assuming they cut Jimmy Graham) will be very popular.

TOO chance

Los Angeles Chargers (110 goals)

Replacing Hunter Henry is not going to be an easy task. Re-signing him doesn’t look that easy either unless they’re ready to cut Mike Williams. Donald Parham is a fun Round 20 Best Ball dart until the Chargers draw someone.

Jacksonville Jaguars (102 targets)

There’s no way to get Kyle Pitts to Jacksonville with Lawrence, is there? Jacksonville is one of the teams not worried about the salary cap, so they could be one step ahead of Henry if they are comfortable with their wide receivers.

Tennessee Titans (85 goals)

If Jonnu Smith leaves and the Titans don’t make another major addition, Anthony Firkser could be a very interesting deep sleeper. The Titans also have a ton of broad receiver targets available, with Corey Davis possibly gone and Adam Humphries reportedly released.

Here’s the full first run of the 2021 Opportunity Index. It will be updated as soon as news arrives.