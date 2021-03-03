Sports
High School Superstar – The Viking Magazine
7 years ago Paly student Lily Zhang graduated as an Olympian. While it was unusual a decade ago to compete in the Olympics at such a young age, the script has now been reversed. The barrage of young athletes taking part in these competitions shows that a new era has dawned in the professional sports world: an era where young athletes are a force to be reckoned with.
In the months from late May to early June, a blanket of stress filled Paly’s air. With AP tests just around the corner, near-future finals and sporting seasons entering their final playoff grinds, there was a lot to do for the typical college student. However, sophomore Lily Zhang faced a particularly unique task compared to her peers. Within a month of the start of the summer vacation, Zhang would be competing in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Among a group of seasoned table tennis championships nearly twice her age, 16-year-old Zhang was the youngest competitor to fight for her shot at gold.
Zhang’s journey to the Olympics began at a very early age. Since 2007, Zhang has participated in numerous national, national and international competitions. In 2011, Zhang, along with her teammates Erica Wu and Ariel Hsiung, represented the United States at the Pan American Games. In addition to winning a bronze team medal, Zhang also won a bronze medal in the Womens Singles event.
In 2012 she took part in the London Olympics. While Zhang was unable to win medals in the competition, she came back to Palo Alto as the youngest player to ever compete in an Olympic table tennis competition, and she had quite a story to tell her peers.
Zhang’s national achievements in her niche sport may be rare, but she’s not the only one to have achieved such success. Young athletes around the world have participated in professional events while still experiencing the trials and tribulations of high school.
When we look at the professional sports world, the age of the competitors is only getting younger and younger. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, snowboarder Chloe Kim became the youngest woman to win a gold medal in snowboarding at the age of 17. She landed record-breaking 1080s, dominating the halfpipe against competitors nearly twice her age. Kim, Zhang and many others represent a new era of sports, in which age and seniority no longer determine winners from losers.
From an outsider’s perspective, it’s impossible to see the astronomical amount of work these athletes need to compete at this level. The particularly difficult balancing act between school and sport is unique for teenage athletes.
Hunter Salisbury is the perfect example of this phenomenon. From an early age, Salisbury focused on the niche sport of archery. She attended thousands of local, state and national tournaments that took place around the world. As a result, Salisbury holds the title of a silver world medalist and had the honor of representing her country in Team USA. She also continued her archery career at Michigan State University.
Salisbury’s climb to the top required her to make many sacrifices at a very young age.
I woke up for school and practiced, then went to school, practiced at the local club, and came home to do homework while I ate, Salisbury said.
She also recalls the many social experiences she has had to lose through her archery commitments.
I’ve missed a lot of birthdays and friends’ parties, and friends from school never understood the dedication I had to put in, Salisbury said.
As with Zhang, Salisburys national status had tied her to much older competitors for most of her professional career.
When I was young and lacking confidence, I was always so nervous. After growing into the sport, it became more of an excitement and I felt like I was right where I belong, Salisbury said.
When asked about the waves of teenagers competing in professional competitions, Salisbury expressed approval.
Hunter Salisbury
I love it! Talent is talent, regardless of age. When people discover their given abilities so early, it simply gives them so much more time in their lives to enjoy and give back to their sport.
While Salisbury and many others appreciate young talent, there are also those who are cautiously optimistic. Lila Gorman, an archer similar to Gorman, believes it is critical that young athletes stay focused.
I don’t think the emergence of younger athletes is inherently problematic, but I do think it’s important for young athletes not to lose sight of what’s important. People shouldn’t slack off in school unless they can be absolutely sure they can have a career in athletics, Gorman said.
Gorman also notes that the extensive pressure placed on athletes as young as 12 or 13 years old needs to be monitored.
Athletes need to understand the tradeoffs they make when they are committed to their sport, and kids who are too young shouldn’t put too much pressure on them, Gorman said.
I don’t think the emergence of younger athletes is inherently problematic, but I do think it’s important for young athletes not to lose sight of what’s important. People shouldn’t slack off in school unless they can be absolutely sure that they can have a career in athletics. “
– Lila Gorman
While Zhang may have been one of the first athletes of her caliber to come out of Palo Alto, she’s not alone. In the years since her departure, Paly and other surrounding high schools have become a breeding ground for national champions. From more mainstream sports like the NFL or the NBA to more niche sports like archery or table tennis, the trend is clear. Teenage athletes of national caliber from Palo Alto and beyond are on the rise, and we have yet to scrape the surface of what these high school superstars can accomplish.
