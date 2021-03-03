How to Watch Purdue’s Game with Wisconsin Tuesday Gametime, TV, Point Spread





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It is now up for grabs for Purdue, the chance to finish in the top four in the Big Ten and get a double bye in next week’s Big Ten Tournament. But that means stopping by # 25 Wisconsin on Tuesday night, and it’s never easy. “Overall, they’re just a really competitive group,” said Purdue coach Matt Painter. “They have a very good mix of guys, and D’Mitrik Trice has had a really great year. It’s just a really good team, and they are well coached by Greg Gard. They won the Big Ten as a group last year. . ” Here’s everything you need to know about Purdue’s game against Wisconsin on Tuesday night: WHO: Wisconsin Badgers (16-9, 10-8 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 in the Big Ten).

Wisconsin Badgers (16-9, 10-8 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 in the Big Ten). When : 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, March 2.

: 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, March 2. True: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. Last rule: Purdue is a 2-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The over / under was 127.5.

Purdue is a 2-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The over / under was 127.5. Poll Rankings: Purdue returned to the Associated Press and Coaches’ top 25 polls this week, checking at No. 23 in both polls. Wisconsin is No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 26 overall in the Coaches poll.

Purdue returned to the Associated Press and Coaches’ top 25 polls this week, checking at No. 23 in both polls. Wisconsin is No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 26 overall in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com Ranking: Purdue climbed seven places to No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings, the highest year-round rankings, after beating Penn State last Friday. Wisconsin is number 11.

Purdue climbed seven places to No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings, the highest year-round rankings, after beating Penn State last Friday. Wisconsin is number 11. Last timeout: Purdue beat Penn State 73-52 last Friday in one of their most impressive road wins of the season. Wisconsin lost 74-69 to Illinois at home on Saturday.

Purdue beat Penn State 73-52 last Friday in one of their most impressive road wins of the season. Wisconsin lost 74-69 to Illinois at home on Saturday. Series history: Purdue is leading the overall series, 110-72.

Purdue is leading the overall series, 110-72. Last meeting: The two teams last played in Madison on February 18, 2020, with Wisconsin winning 69-65. The Badgers scored 12 three-pointers in that game. Purdue won the earlier match at West Lafayette in January, winning 70-51.

The two teams last played in Madison on February 18, 2020, with Wisconsin winning 69-65. The Badgers scored 12 three-pointers in that game. Purdue won the earlier match at West Lafayette in January, winning 70-51. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (color commentary).

Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (color commentary). Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell Here are three things to watch out for on Tuesday against Wisconsin: 1. Keep D’Mitrik Trice under control Wisconsin security guard D’mitrik Trice can literally take over a match at any time. He previously destroyed Indiana in double overtime, scoring 19 points in over two minutes in the loss to Illinois at the weekend. Purdue cannot let him out on Tuesday evening either. Trice, a 6-foot senior guard averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists per game, is one of the toughest matchups in the league, but Purdue has a stop in Eric Hunter Jr., who is one of the best defenders on the ball is in the league. “He’s been good at our league since he got here,” said Hunter. “He is respected as a scorer and point guard, and you should definitely put him out there with some of the best (in the Big Ten).” 2. Hit 3-pointers consistently When Purdue has been beaten lately, it’s usually down to a bad three-point shot. They have to get off to a good start on Tuesday, and it helps that junior guard Sasha Stefanovic is back in the starting line-up, where he looks a lot more comfortable than when he came off the bench after his stint on the COVID list. Purdue is 9-3 in their last 12 games, but the common thread in those three losses was that the Boilermakers were a combined 8-for-46 of three, a brutal 17.4 percent. They can’t have a night like that, especially in Mackey’s comfort. And if they can start early, they can run away with this. 3. DO NOT look ahead Purdue will close its regular season on Saturday with a home game against Indiana, a team they have dominated for five years now. The rivalry game is always huge, but the Boilers can’t get ahead as they have to win BOTH of these games to get a No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and ensure that all-important double bye. Even with such a young team, Purdue has been very good at keeping up with the task at hand throughout the year. Wisconsin games are usually played at a slower pace, but the Boilers have the guys who can attack the basket.

