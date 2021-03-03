‘Kumble would have received 1000 test wickets, Harbhajan around 700’: Gambhir responds to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet

Last week, Yuvraj Singh posted a tweet that caused some controversy. The former Indian all-rounder expressed disappointment with the field used for the third test between India and England in Ahmedabad, a match that ended within two days and the home side took a 10-wicket win and a 2. -1 lead in the series.

Yuvraj had tweeted, “Done in 2 days I’m not sure that’s good for test cricket! If @ anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh were bowling on wickets like this, they’d be on thousand and 800.”

The tweet left the cricket world divided, with some agreeing with the former Indian batsman, while some felt it was unnecessary given the performances of spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin. The former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the subject, saying that although he disagrees with Yuvraj on his opinion, he still believes Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh would have ended their careers with many more wickets, but due to other factors then pitches.

“Yes, wickets are different these days, but DRS plays a big role these days. If there had been DRS when Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh was bowling, Kumble would have gone to 1000 wickets and Harbhajan would have gotten about 700 wickets, because DRS especially plays a big role in India where there are a lot of inner rims, or bat pads and all, ”said Gambhir on the ‘Runorder’ show on ESPNCricinfo when asked if he agreed with Yuvraj’s tweet.

Gambhir also pointed out that wickets suitable for spin bowling are not Ashwin’s fault and that in such a case, the pressure on Indian spinners will only increase to perform. A total of 28 wickets were rotated during the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with only Ishant Sharma and Jofra Archer being the only two pacers to pick up a wicket each. India’s spinning pair Ashwin and Axar Patel combined to take 19 English wickets, while Joe Root rattled India with his first five-wicket haul in First Class cricket.

“From that point of view I agree with Yuvraj Singh, but from the point of view that they had played on these types of fields, probably not. Because look, wickets have been the same for everyone. Ashwin does not ask about these types of fields. “It’s team management that demands it. And if you prepare such wickets, Ashwin is under greater pressure to deliver,” added Gambhir.