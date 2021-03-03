Baylor Bears defeated West Virginia for the Big 12 title





The Mountaineers didn’t lead the second half until about three minutes, but the Bears eventually won, 94-89.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The last time Baylor won a men’s basketball conference championship, Bill Henderson was the coach. The year was 1950, and the Bears played in the Final Four that season. Tuesday, No. 3 Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89 in overtime at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game started with a quick 8-0 Baylor-run, which gave WVU a time-out. After struggling in Kansas, BU star Jared Butler hit several big shots, including a long 2 at the buzzer in the first half to give the Bear a three-point lead at half-time. In the early minutes of the second half, West Virginia tied the game to 40 before Butler hit a 3 to put Baylor back in the lead. After that shot, the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run to take a 50-43 lead and force Scott Drew to call a time-out. The last two minutes went back and forth, with Matthew Mayer and Jared Butler helping the Bears trade hay machines with West Virginia. Butler eventually skipped a lay-up with: 02.1 in the rules to send the game to overtime. Baylor then hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State in Waco. A win would bring in the Big 12 title for the Bears, the first men’s conference championship since 1950.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos