2021 Pac-12 football schedule to be revealed Tuesday, March 2 in a three-hour special on Pac-12 Network and SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio





SiriusXM and Pac-12 Networks air simultaneously tomorrow

from 8am PT / 9am MT to 11am PT / 12am MT SAN FRANCISCO – This Tuesday, March 2 Pac-12 Networks Analyst Yogi Roth and host Guy Haberman give fans the very first look at what is to come 2021 Pac-12 football schedule On Pac-12 This Morning, a three-hour special broadcast Pac-12 network and SiriusXM Pac-12 radio from 8 hours PT / 9 hours MT. Roth and Haberman will split up the best matchups for the upcoming season and will also be joined by Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations Merton Hanks, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, Chief Coach of the State of Arizona Herm EdwardsCalifornia’s head coach Justin Wilcox, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, Stanford head coach David Shaw UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, USC head coach Clay Helton, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham,Washington head coach Jimmy Lake andHead Coach of Washington State Nick Rolovich,include coaches and guests. Pac-12 This Morning Schedule ( always PT and subject to change 8:30 am – Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations Merton Hanks 8:45 am – Chief Coach of the State of Arizona Herm Edwards 9 o’clock – Stanford head coach David Shaw 9:15 am –California’s head coach Justin Wilcox 9:30 am – Washington State Head Coach Nick Rolovich 9:40 am – Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell 9:40 am – UCLA head coach Chip Kelly 10 hours – USC head coach Clay Helton 10:10 am – Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith 10:20 am –Head coach of Arizona Jedd Fisch 10:30 am – Washington head coach Jimmy Lake 10:40 –Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal 10:50 – Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN (all broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app) Pac-12 This Morning2021 Football Schedule Reveal Special (subject to change): SiriusXM Pac-12 radio is available to listeners across the country on SiriusXM radios, in the SiriusXM app, and on connected devices and speakers in the home. Pac-12 Now app is now available to Pac-12 Networks subscribers at Theis now available to Pac-12 Networks subscribers at Amazon Fire TV The Pac-12 Now app allows fans to select their favorite Pac-12 teams to stay up to date and be ready to play again. The Pac-12 Now app is also available to subscribers via Android iOS and Apple TV To learn more about the Pac-12 Now app for Amazon Fire TV, see here. PAC-12 NOW APP Apple TV All broadcasts are also available in HD via the Pac-12 Now app (for iOS Android and Amazon Fire TV For more information, and for a list of the many options for accessing Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States, visit GetPac12Networks.com GET PAC-12 NETWORKS

