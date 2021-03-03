Vermont hockey power rankings | Slider

High school hockey in Vermont was far from common during a season shortened by Covid.

However, when it comes to the rankings, the similarities with previous years are undeniable.

The playoffs start in less than two weeks and the top two teams to date are no strangers to success. Leading the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings are the boys and girls of Essex, both closely followed by BFA-St. Albans.

Not many coaches or players are surprised that the eternal powerhouses are back on top. And like most winters, the real storyline surrounds all the other teams trying to challenge Essex and BFA to the throne.

Championships will take place from March 23 to 24 at a location to be determined. The BFA guys have held 19 titles, while the Essex guys have won 16 times. The BFA girls are 10 times champions. Essex is the two-time defensive champion and has eight crowns.

Last year, the BFA Bobwhites skated to a 4-1 victory over Stowe in the Division I boys’ championship. It was the last Vermont high school game before the competition was shut down due to the pandemic. Hours earlier, the Harwood boys captured their first D-II title in 15 years by skating to a 3-2 overtime win over Milton. Highlander juniors Finn O’Hara and Skylar Platt have scored their 100th career points in the past two weeks.

The Essex girls upset BFA in the 2020 semi-final before flying past Burlington-Colchester, 4-2, in the DI final. Spaulding left no doubt in D-II and took a 5-0 win over Missisquoi and a 4-0 title win over CVU. The Crimson Tide finished a 22-0 season, giving the Granite City school its first team championship of any kind since 2010.

The announcement of playoff clutches is always an exciting moment for varsity squads, and girls’ hockey shows will have an extra layer of mystery and excitement. For the third year in a row, the pool of teams was split into three tiers for the regular season before rearranging things to create the fields for DI and D-II playoffs.

Essex, BFA, BHS-Colchester and Rutland are the Tier 1 schools, all of which will compete in the post-season DI. Hartford, Brattleboro, U-32 and Burr & Burton are the Tier 3 programs automatically placed in the D-II field for playoffs.

That leaves 10 Tier 2 squads to fill out the rest of both parentheses. Those teams would normally play a 20-game schedule against opponents from all three levels, so the decision to place the top echelon in DI and the bottom peloton in D-II could be fairly straightforward.

But at the moment, most teams try to reach a maximum of eight games before the tournament. With less frequent opponents over the past month and more regional play, splitting the field can involve a lot of hair.

Woodstock (4-0), Lyndon (4-0) and Spaulding (4-0-1) are the three unbeaten Tier II teams currently the top contenders to join the DI heavy-hitters. Stowe (0-4) and Missisquoi (1-4) are prime contenders to turn things around with a D-II title run.

Where things get dark is in the middle. At this point, anyone can guess how things will shake up for CVU (2-1-1), Middlebury (3-2), Harwood (2-3), South Burlington (2-3) and Rice (2-3). If things stay that close after the next four games, making the cutoff can boil down to sheer discretion.

GIRLS RANKINGS

1. Essex (4-0-1). A season-opening 1-1 draw with BFA-St. Albans is the only stain on the Hornets’ CV. Essex skated to a 4-0 win over Harwood and a 9-1 win over Hartford before holding back BFA 3-1 and Rice outliving 3-2. The Hornets will face CVU on Wednesday.

2. BFA-St. Albans (3-1-1). The comets were defensively sharp in a 5-0 win over CVU and a 6-0 eruption over Burr & Burton. The team’s most impressive performances were a draw against Essex and a 3-1 win over South Burlington.

3. Spaulding (4-0-1). The Crimson Tide scored by 20 seconds to save a 1-1 draw with Burlington-Colchester. The Barre group also showed grit against South Burlington to bring in a 3-2 victory. The Tide defense was all business in a 3-0 win over Hartford, a 4-0 win over Harwood and a 7-1 win over Brattleboro.

4. Burlington-Colchester (2-1-1). The SeaLakers fired on all cylinders in a 4-0 win in Brattleboro and a 5-2 win in Hartford. But they struggled to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to CVU.

5. Kingdom Blades (4-0). The Blades are one of the few teams that has remained relatively unchallenged. The opened with a 9-1 win over Harwood before taking a 6-1 win over Stowe, a 5-2 win over U-32 and a 4-0 win over Burr & Burton.

BOYS RANKINGS

1. Essex (5-0). The Hornets have backed up the hype by conceding three goals for a total of 15 periods. Their quality of competition was not to be sneezed at, starting with a 4-0 win over CVU. After a 4-1 win over Spaulding, the Hornets walked away with a 2-0 win over BFA-St. Albans, a 3-1 win over Woodstock and a 3-1 win over Missisquoi.

2. BFA-St. Albans (4-1). Three shutouts and a trio of five-goal offensive appearances prove that BFA is as legit as ever. The Bobwhites defeated Spaulding 5-2 before pitching to a 2-1 win over Colchester. They achieved a 5-1 win over South Burlington and are fresh off a 5-0 win over Colchester.

3. Woodstock (3-2). The Wasps participated in a short-lived Division III from 1998-2000 and have always been a solid squad in D-II. This year they hold their own while participating in DI for the first time. They eliminated Rice 3-0 before suppressing CVU 2-0. Woodstock also drove Spaulding, 5-2.

4. CVU (2-1). A 4-3 win over Woodstock and a 4-2 win over Stowe are enough to keep the Redhawks in the top-5. They will try to make it to the final for the first time since 2014.

5. Rice (4-1). A losing effort against Woodstock cannot overshadow the rest of Rice’s performance. The Green Knights eliminated Stowe twice and pitched for wins of 8-0 and 7-0. They showed some vulnerabilities in a 3-2 win over Rutland before progressing to a 7-1 win over Colchester.