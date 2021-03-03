Michigan vs. Illinois Score, Takeaways: Illini Pound Wolverines, slipping to the No. 3 overall seed

What No. 4 Illinois did to No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday – no less in Michigan’s own court! – may be considered illegal in some jurisdictions.

Without the services of the American guard Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini dismantled the Wolverines 76-53. It was 33-22 at half time, the game quickly slipping out of Michigan. But it really got out of hand in the second half. Trent Frazier’s 16 points in the second half (and game-high 22 points) took Illinois to a whopping 43-31 lead in the last 20 minutes.

Michigan has built its great season around physical play, hard defense, an efficient all-round attack and good 3-point shooting to support its attack. Illinois decided it wouldn’t allow them to play their game. The result was a 42-26 remedial inequality in favor of the Illini, and a sad 2-of-7 finish from 3-point range for the Wolverines. Their 53 points were the lowest-scoring total for the entire season and the lowest since December 3, 2019, when it failed to crack the 50-point mark in a loss to Louisville.

Both teams entered the evening as No. 1 seeds in Jerry Palm’s Bracketology. After the loss, Palm allows the Wolverines to keep a No. 1 seed, but their loss drops them from No. 2 to No. 3 national seed. The Illini remain the fourth No. 1 seed with their win, effectively holding onto the top spot, yet shifting very slightly. Gonzaga and Baylor are the top No. 1 seeds as a result of Tuesday’s action.

Illinois has now won 10 of its last 11 games and plunged into a title fight after a few bumpy weeks in December and January. To demolish a Michigan team like it did without Dosunmu, given the way this The Michigan team played should force you to recalibrate expectations. There are only a handful of real, viable teams that can win the tournament. The Illini showed with a statement that they are undoubtedly among them.