New Mexico mom asks for refund after son’s football season is canceled





BELEN, NM (KRQE) A New Mexico mom paid money to support her son during his final season of high school football, but now she’s demanding a refund from the booster club because that season didn’t happen. Empty stands and an empty field, it is not the football season that Valerie Romero envisioned for her high school. “My son walked out and said he will never put on a pair of pads or a helmet again,” says Romero. NMAA is looking for officials for high school sports

Romero says the Belen Football Booster Club raises money and receives donations at the start of the school year. Expecting football to get a delayed start in February, Romero says she paid the booster club $ 235 to sponsor her son. “It was the child’s sponsorship, it was not for the program. I understand some of it had to go to the program, but it was mainly the sponsorship for the child, it was not a donation, ”says Romero. Romero says she and her family hoped to support her son through his final season, but since that doesn’t happen, they want their money back. “We want at least half back, we understand it’s not their fault because of the virus,” said Romero. Belen schools are asking for PED to separate hybrid learning and sports; athletes protest

Romero contacted the booster club for a refund. The club responded with a letter saying the donated money would be used for players long after her son graduated. Why do you get to keep all that money and roll it into the next year, you say? We don’t know if some of our kids won’t be there to see that, ”says Romero. KRQE News 13 contacted the booster club but did not hear back. Belen’s Chief Inspector says the booster club decides whether donations or sponsorships can be refunded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos