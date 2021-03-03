UNH sport: Men’s hockey team will play in BU | on Thursday College Sports

The UNH men’s hockey team will play another regular season game at Boston University on Thursday afternoon (4 p.m.).
The UNH-BU game was one of seven games scheduled by Hockey East on Tuesday. This is the last weekend of the regular season.
The Wildcats are 5-13-3, with a Hockey East Power Index of 43.67, and are ranked 10th in the league with 11 teams. The league tournament format gives the top five teams first round byes and, for the first round, pits No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8 in single elimination matches. Dates and times for those games have yet to be announced.
Also on Tuesday, the league announced UNHs Angus Crookshank as Player of the Month for February. Crookshank, a junior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, scored five goals and six assists for 11 points in six games. The other player of the month is Aidan McDonough from Northeastern.
The UNH men’s soccer team is ranked 18th nationally
The UNH men’s soccer team, which plays a spring schedule, is ranked 18th in the first Division I United Soccer Coaches national poll announced Tuesday.
UNH is the only America East Conference team ranked. Providence ranks 14th among New England schools. Clemson is number 1.
The Wildcats, who defeated UMass Lowell in their only game so far, will play Northeastern the following Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
