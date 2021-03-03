



From left: Luiz Gustavo Borges, River Wright, Wyatt Davis, Will Chan (Walt Middleton)

Michigan opens the big tens with two gold medal-winning spots

After a day of the Big Ten Championships, Michigan is in fourth place (223 points). At the start of the meeting, last week’s dive results were included in the team race.

The Wolverines won both relays to start the match and claimed gold in the 200-meter medley relay and 800-meter freestyle relay.

The 200-yard medley relay team from Wyatt Davis Will Chan River Wright and Luiz Gustavo Borges placed the number 1 time in the nation (1: 22.35). It was only 0.08 seconds from the school record. Site: Columbus, Ohio (McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion)

Event: Big Ten Championships (Day 1 of 5)

UM Team Standing: 4th place out of 10 teams (223 points)

Next UM event: Wednesday, March 3 – at Big Ten Championships – Day Two (Columbus, Ohio), 11 am-6:30pm Full results (pdf) Columbus, Ohio – The University of Michigan’s No. 11 men’s swim and dive team won gold medals in both relays and opened the Big Ten Championships on Tuesday (March 2) at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. After an action-packed day, the Wolverines are in third place (223 points). Points from last week’s diving competition were incorporated into the team race at the start of the meet. Michigan opened the meeting with a bang, winning gold in the 200-meter medley relay behind the freshman Wyatt Davis , junior Will Chan , sophomore River Wright and senior Luiz Gustavo Borges The foursome beat Indiana’s time of 1: 23.35 from the previous heat and did it with ease, hitting at 1: 22.35 for a new Big Ten Championships record. It ranks as the best time in the country this year, just 0.08 seconds from the school record of 1: 22.27 set by Miguel Ortiz, Bruno Ortiz, Sean Fletcher and Zack Turk in their 2013 NCAA title-winning dive . WATCH: Wyatt Davis Will Chan River Wright and Gus Borges take home GOLD in the 200 Medley Relay, with a tenth of a second off the school record to open the Big Ten Championships! #Go blue pic.twitter.com/lxBuVed2V3 Michigan Swimming & Diving (@michswimdive) March 2, 2021 “It was quite amazing. I never saw that coming,” said the head coach Mike Bottom “Now we have a long way to go. This team has been through so much together. I said to them,” It’s not about swimming. It’s about this team. It’s about supporting each other, just like you all year. Swimming is just the medium. “And they do it.” Thirty minutes later, Michigan was back in the water and captured another gold, as the junior’s foursome Patrick Callan , freshmen Jake Mitchell , sophomore Danny Berlitz and Davis won the 800-meter freestyle relay (6: 1 p.m.). As in the 200-meter medley relay, the Wolverines knew what time to beat – an Ohio State 6: 14.51 in the previous heat – and got it, beating the Buckeyes by more than a second and a half. Callan opened in 1: 32.67, followed by Mitchell (1: 32.95), Berlitz (1: 33.71) and Davis (1: 33.67), who anchored after launching the medley relay earlier in the evening. It is the seventh fastest time in the country this season. Callan’s lead time of 1: 32.67 makes him the fourth fastest performer in school history for a 200-meter freestyle. The Big Ten Championships will take place on Wednesday (March 3) in Columbus. The preliminary rounds start at 11 a.m. and the finals follow at 6:30 p.m. Career best 200 yard freestyle – Patrick Callan (1: 32.67 – no. 4 at UM)







