Girls Hockey: Warriors Blank Willmar 8-0

When the Warriors lost against River Lakes last week, they looked like they had something to prove and they did in the eruption.

We’ve made it a priority to come out and get off to a quick start, Warriors head coach Jack Freeman. We hadn’t seen that from our group in a few weeks. It was fun to come out and watch everyone fly.

Our girls were motivated to play. Every time you lose, you want to see your kids react and bounce back and that’s what they did.





Emma Booth scored the first goal of the second period on assist from Molly Pohlkamp and Riah Stroot to make it 2-0 BLF.

Macy Peterson scored her second goal after a breakaway set up by Mercedes Engstrom.

I got to the point and got it and scored it, Peterson said. I was sure I would put it in there.

Stroot himself added a goal on a puck that swung through the attack zone after a shot close to the blue line to make it 4-0.

We played the right way, Freeman said. We played from the net and made everyone a priority. Our front deck had great angles and all those little things make the pucks fall your way.

Finally, BLF’s second five-goal period was capped with two goals in 10 seconds. With 1:20 to go in the period, Molly Hagelie went top shelf with assists from Pohlkamp and Taylor Larson. Before the Essentia Sports Health Center finished cheering on Hagelie’s goal, Brynne Folden raced onto the ice to make it 6-0 Warriors. Peterson scored the assist for her third run.

We worked hard as a team and overall it was a good team effort, Peterson said. We just got pucks on the net and played hard.

While running in the third period, Lucy Peterson scored a goal on an assist from Macy Peterson and Kendra Couture. Booth scored her second goal with 42 seconds to go.

She’s just doing everything right, Freeman said. She sets a good example to all of our seniors. We are blessed with a great senior class and every time your team sees your top players doing things the right way, everyone gets bought.

Warriors beat Willmar 46-16 with Breya Sawyer in 16 saves.

BLF started scoring with Macy Petersons first goal two minutes to go in the first period on assist from Peyton LeMieur.

We miss Avery LeMieur right now, so we need someone to step up there and Macy did it for us tonight, Freeman said. I like the way she played in all three zones and she played a lot of minutes and was in the whole game.

The Warriors had a strong front neck in the first period, rattling 16 shots on target against Willmar’s three.

Cardinals goalkeeper Halle Mortensen scored 15 saves in the opening period to make it one goal.

The Warriors are winners of eight of their last nine after handing Willmar the first loss at the Central Lakes Conference.

BLF still has five games remaining before the section playoffs and all five are the section’s opponents, starting with Bemidji on Thursday, March 4.

By the end of the season, you’re balancing to make sure you’re ready to play and recover, Freeman said.

Willmar 0 0 0 0

Brainerd / LF 1 5 2 8

First Period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Peyton LeMieur) 14:59

Second Period: BLF-Emma Booth (Molly Pohlkamp, ​​Riah Stroot) 5:05; BLF-Macy Peterson (Mercedes Engstrom) 11:38; BLF-Riah Stroot (Emma Booth) 13:58; BLF-Molly Hagelie (Molly Pohlkamp, ​​Taylor Larson) 15:40 PPG; BLF-Brynne Folden (Macy Peterson) 15:50

Third Period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Macy Peterson, Kendra Couture) 12:18; BLF-Emma Booth (Taylor Larson) 16:18

Shots on Target: BLF 16-20-10 46, W 3-7-6 16

Goals: BLF-Breya Sawyer (16 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (saved 38 times)

Warriors 8, Willmar 0

Key: A flurry of the second period gives BLF an overwhelming victory.

Conference: BLF 6-2, W 4-1-1.

All in all: BLF 9-3, W 7-5-1.

The next: BLF on Bemidji 7:15 pm Thursday, March 4.

CONRAD ENGSTROM can be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.