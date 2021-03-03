Sports
Girls Hockey: Warriors Blank Willmar 8-0
When the Warriors lost against River Lakes last week, they looked like they had something to prove and they did in the eruption.
We’ve made it a priority to come out and get off to a quick start, Warriors head coach Jack Freeman. We hadn’t seen that from our group in a few weeks. It was fun to come out and watch everyone fly.
Our girls were motivated to play. Every time you lose, you want to see your kids react and bounce back and that’s what they did.
Emma Booth scored the first goal of the second period on assist from Molly Pohlkamp and Riah Stroot to make it 2-0 BLF.
RELATED: Girls Hockey: Warriors Winning Streak Broken By Stars
Macy Peterson scored her second goal after a breakaway set up by Mercedes Engstrom.
I got to the point and got it and scored it, Peterson said. I was sure I would put it in there.
Stroot himself added a goal on a puck that swung through the attack zone after a shot close to the blue line to make it 4-0.
We played the right way, Freeman said. We played from the net and made everyone a priority. Our front deck had great angles and all those little things make the pucks fall your way.
RELATED: Girls Hockey: 4 Unanswered Targets Warriors Live Over Otters
Finally, BLF’s second five-goal period was capped with two goals in 10 seconds. With 1:20 to go in the period, Molly Hagelie went top shelf with assists from Pohlkamp and Taylor Larson. Before the Essentia Sports Health Center finished cheering on Hagelie’s goal, Brynne Folden raced onto the ice to make it 6-0 Warriors. Peterson scored the assist for her third run.
We worked hard as a team and overall it was a good team effort, Peterson said. We just got pucks on the net and played hard.
While running in the third period, Lucy Peterson scored a goal on an assist from Macy Peterson and Kendra Couture. Booth scored her second goal with 42 seconds to go.
She’s just doing everything right, Freeman said. She sets a good example to all of our seniors. We are blessed with a great senior class and every time your team sees your top players doing things the right way, everyone gets bought.
Warriors beat Willmar 46-16 with Breya Sawyer in 16 saves.
BLF started scoring with Macy Petersons first goal two minutes to go in the first period on assist from Peyton LeMieur.
We miss Avery LeMieur right now, so we need someone to step up there and Macy did it for us tonight, Freeman said. I like the way she played in all three zones and she played a lot of minutes and was in the whole game.
The Warriors had a strong front neck in the first period, rattling 16 shots on target against Willmar’s three.
Cardinals goalkeeper Halle Mortensen scored 15 saves in the opening period to make it one goal.
The Warriors are winners of eight of their last nine after handing Willmar the first loss at the Central Lakes Conference.
BLF still has five games remaining before the section playoffs and all five are the section’s opponents, starting with Bemidji on Thursday, March 4.
By the end of the season, you’re balancing to make sure you’re ready to play and recover, Freeman said.
Willmar 0 0 0 0
Brainerd / LF 1 5 2 8
First Period: BLF-Macy Peterson (Peyton LeMieur) 14:59
Second Period: BLF-Emma Booth (Molly Pohlkamp, Riah Stroot) 5:05; BLF-Macy Peterson (Mercedes Engstrom) 11:38; BLF-Riah Stroot (Emma Booth) 13:58; BLF-Molly Hagelie (Molly Pohlkamp, Taylor Larson) 15:40 PPG; BLF-Brynne Folden (Macy Peterson) 15:50
Third Period: BLF-Lucy Peterson (Macy Peterson, Kendra Couture) 12:18; BLF-Emma Booth (Taylor Larson) 16:18
Shots on Target: BLF 16-20-10 46, W 3-7-6 16
Goals: BLF-Breya Sawyer (16 saves); W-Halle Mortensen (saved 38 times)
Warriors 8, Willmar 0
Key: A flurry of the second period gives BLF an overwhelming victory.
Conference: BLF 6-2, W 4-1-1.
All in all: BLF 9-3, W 7-5-1.
The next: BLF on Bemidji 7:15 pm Thursday, March 4.
CONRAD ENGSTROM can be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]