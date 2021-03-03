Ducharme takes first NHL win as Habs forces Sens to stop 5-game losing slip

Dominique Ducharme didn’t have time to think about his first home game in the lead of the Montreal Canadiens when he drove to the Bell Center on Tuesday afternoon.

After all the teaching and learning during a whirlwind week where his boss was fired and the 47-year-old went from assistant coach to the top job behind the bench, he could only focus on the victory his vulnerable group so desperately needed.

Hours later, the Canadiens were finally able to exhale and Ducharme was able to enjoy his first NHL win.

Carey Price made 26 saves in a bounce-back appearance when Montreal broke a five-game slide by beating the Ottawa Senators 3-1.

“I really liked the way the boys treated themselves,” said Ducharme, who grew up in nearby Joliette, Que. “I knew they would be ready.”

The struggling Canadiens, who topped the North Division with a 7-1-2 record in early February, started with a 0-2-3 run and registered only one victory over their last eight (1-4-3). Ducharme replaced the sacked Claude Julien last week in the wake of successive gunfights and losing overtime to last-place senators in Ottawa.

Montreal then blew a 3-1 lead before dropping a 6-3 decision for the Winnipeg Jets in his NHL coaching debut Thursday, but earned a better fate in Saturday’s rematch in the capital of Manitoba, a 2-1 overtime defeat that saw the visitors dominate. play for long stretches.

VIEW | Canadiens score twice on power play to beat Senators:

Montreal scored twice on the power-play, then added an empty net in their 3-1 win over Ottawa. Dominique Ducharme takes the first victory as interim head coach. 1:09

That moral win was fine for one night, but Ducharme knew how important this result was to his dressing room.

“It was important that we had a solid game,” he said. “But also take the victory so that the boys can see that we are going in the right direction.

“If we take care of our work, the results will often be on our side.”

Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher both scored and got an assist for Montreal (10-6-5), while Tyler Toffoli added another in an empty goal.

After conceding 14 goals in his last three starts, Price entered on Tuesday with a 5-4-3 record for a .888 serve and 3.13 goals against the 2020-21 average. During his previous six starts, the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner was 1-4-1 with a 0.870 serve percentage.

The third was the correct one. Congratulations, coach! Ducharme for the third time. Congratulations, coach!

But despite strong numbers from backup Jake Allen, who is 4-2-2 with a .929 save percentage and 2.12 GAA, Ducharme handed the fold to Montreal’s future Hall of Famer.

“I’m just grateful to be able to get back in the net and get that chance to take it again,” said Price, who occasionally looked lost by conceding five goals on 29 shots in Thursday. Winnipeg.[I’ve] just focused on the process and kept things simple.

“The boys played really well for me tonight to help me out.”

Artem Zub answered for Ottawa (8-16-1). Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots in his second NHL start for the Senators, who fell to 3-2-0 this season against the Canadiens after Monday’s 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Ottawa winger Drake Batherson, who hit the post during an early four-minute power play, saw an end to his six-game goal streak, which set a franchise record.

“Joey Daccord was spectacular, giving us every chance to win,” said Senators head coach DJ Smith. “We played great hockey for probably 55 minutes.

“We were unlucky for five minutes as we lost focus.”

VIEW | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo talks about unforgettable NHL streaks:

This season, both players and teams have had impressive streaks, but as Rob Pizzo shows us, this is nothing new. 1:57

The senators continue to occupy the division’s basement, but came in on Tuesday after winning six of their past nine games, with a 4-1-0 record over the last five games, including those wins and shootout wins against the Canadiens.

“The boys have poured out their hearts,” said Daccord. “It’s a shame we got on the short side.”

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 9:26 of the second period when their struggling power play, now led by newly promoted assistant coach and former NHL winger Alexandre Burrows, hit Montreal’s first chance.

Petry fed the puck low to Corey Perry, who in turn found Gallagher in front of him, as he buried his seventh goal of the season and put down Montreal’s ugly 1-for-14 slump with the man advantage.

“Burr had a very good plan,” Gallagher said. “We knew exactly what to expect. He was able to help us and create situations where we felt we could take advantage of it.”

The home side got another power play from that series when Ottawa defender Erik Gudbranson got a double-minor for high-sticking Gallagher in the face when he defeated Daccord.

The senators killed the first two minutes of the offense, but then Petry shot a shot off the post and came in at 11:30 am for his seventh of the campaign, and first in nine games.

Ottawa cut the deficit in half by 91 seconds in Zub’s second period when he fired a low blocker at Price after Canadiens forward Joel Armia and Senators winger Tim Stutzle collided in the slot.

Price made a nice save on Batherson earlier in the second, after stepping around Alexander Romanov and attempting a shot from the short side.

Full of confidence in price

Despite his struggles, the Canadiens have consistently said they were not concerned about Price.

“We’re not saying that to give him unrealistic expectations, because it’s unfair to think he’s Superman,” said Gallagher. “We say that because we see the work ethic and the work he’s putting behind the scenes.

“I’ve seen him go through such parts in his career, but the way he responds … he always returns to the level where he’s happy with himself.”

Senators’ winger Austin Watson hit the post seven minutes after the third, which would be his team’s best chance of getting the tying run as Montreal barred life from the proceedings before finally exhaling when Toffoli finished his 13th in a empty just shot.

“We felt like we were making our goalkeepers’ lives too difficult,” said Gallagher. “We have two of the best [goalies] in the game, so if we make their job easier, we’ll get more wins than we lose. “