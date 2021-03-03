Virat Kohli becomes the first cricket player to hit 100 million followers on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap when he became the first cricket player to hit 100 million followers on the social networking platform Instagram for photo and video sharing on Monday.

The Indian skipper joined Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Hollywood actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, American singer-songwriter Beyonce and Ariana Grande in the 100 million club.

Kohli is also the fourth most followed athlete on Instagram. Ronaldo tops the list (athlete) with 266 million followers, while Messi is second on the list with 187 million followers on the Facebook platform.

Kohli, who holds first place in ICC’s ODI batting rankings, made his format debut in August 2008. The Indian skipper scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs averaging 59.31.

Kohli represented India in 90 tests, scoring 7,490 runs with the highest of 254 *. In T20I cricket, he has played 85 matches, accumulating 2,928 runs with a success rate of 138.43.

The Indian skipper is currently preparing for the fourth and final test against England, which starts on Thursday. The hosts leave no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter on Monday to get a glimpse of players sweating it out in the nets. The video shows Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane hitting the nets, while Rohit Sharm has a conversation with head coach Ravi Shastri.

The players also worked on their field skills making sure the team is well prepared in all divisions as they take on the England side in the final game of the series.

In the ongoing series, Rohit, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were the standout performers and now, in the fourth Test, skipper Kohli would look forward to coming to the party and ending his age-old drought.

Kohli had last scored a century in a day-night test against Bangladesh in the Eden Gardens in 2019.

If India manages to win or tie the final Test against England, the side will qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and will take on New Zealand in the Summit.

This story was published from a wire desk feed with no text modifications.