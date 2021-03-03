Division I-bound baseball and soccer stars emerge in Garber basketball win

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI Tommy Szczepanski and Brayden Swartout do not see, feel or play as if they are comfortable on a basketball court.

But this is not about comfort. It’s about competition.

And Szczepanski and Swartout give Essexville Garber some real gamers no matter what the game.

Trust me, we tried to make them more comfortable along the way, said Garber coach Chris Watz. But they are big and they do make plays.

Two players who weren’t considered basketball first boys Szczepanski made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan baseball team and Swartout signed with the Central Michigan University football team, stepping forward to face the Dukes in a 58 -48 victory over the cross rival John Glenn.

While many Division I-bound athletes choose to focus on their basic sport, Szczepanski and Swartout take a different path, taking every opportunity to compete and enjoy the high school experience.

It’s just the respect I have for Coach Watz and the program, said Szczepanski, the junior who hadn’t played basketball since eighth grade. Besides, I wanted to get out and have fun with my friends. It was a bit different, but my coaches and my teammates have faith in me, and that helps.

It also helps that the duo are among the tallest kids in school.

Garber’s Tommy Szczepanski, 12, jumps to make a lay-up during a game against John Glenn on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Swartout is a 6-foot-7,285 pound senior who dominated this fall as a two-way lineman on the football field. Szczepanski is the six-foot 210-pound bait pitcher in the baseball team and quarterback on the football team. So while they may feel a little out of their element on the basketball court, they certainly have the tools and the competitive fire to excel.

First of all, Brayden brings mate, Watz said. He probably got two errors tonight just because he was so big. It takes up so much space. And if he gets the ball low, that’s a problem.

Just like in football, Tommy brings leadership. All boys respect him. He hasn’t played basketball since eighth grade, so he’s just trying to get a feel for it. But his natural athleticism and coachability put him in the right place.

Both were in the right place on Tuesday and came through at the right time for the dukes. After dropping their first meeting of the year to Glenn, the Dukes (3-5, 3-5) were looking for something positive from the Tri-Valley East rematch.

They were in a hurry and took a 10-0 lead. Garber scored the first six baskets from six different players, bringing everyone involved straight out of the parachute.

The lead grew to 20-5 midway through the second quarter before Glenn (2-6, 2-5) got a spark from Quincy Almond, who would finish with a game-high of 21 points. The Bobcats caught up in cubes to 26-18 in the half, then tied an Almond 3-pointer within 37-35 with 2:36 over in the third.

We played really hard and got back into it, said Glenn coach Dale Clyde. But their size hurt us in the end.

Garber went down the track with a new plan of attack, knocking the ball in to Szczepanski, Swartout and Hunter Jatczak, and Glenn had no answer. That trio would account for nearly two points in a game-deciding 18-3 burst.

We have some hard-nosed players there, Szczepanski said. And when they ask for the ball, we want to get it to them.

John Glenn’s senior Quincy Almond, 12, jumps to make a lay-up during a game against Garber on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

Szczepanski put in a performance of 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Jatczak went for 10 points and seven rebounds and Swartout achieved eight points and five boards. Evan Burrows added 10 points in the win and Jack Day added nine points.

It was an impressive, balanced attack for the Dukes, and they were all happy to include a baseball star and a soccer star.

A school of our size needs its athletes to play all sports, Watz said. If you have an all-state pitcher and a Division I lineman who plays basketball, you can go to the younger guys and say, If these guys are doing it, so can you.

Brady Rogers finished with eight points ahead of Glenn and Ethan Swincicki seven.