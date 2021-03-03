BOYS HOCKEY: St. Cloud scores OT winner again on Bemidji





In the second encounter of the season against St. Cloud, the Lumberjacks faced the same fate as the first time: lost 3-2 when Andrew Cumming sent them on a match winner in the last minute of extra time. It’s extremely frustrating, said BHS head coach Pete Stahnke. You can see the children in (the dressing room). You want them to win. There isn’t much you can do on the couch, but keep unplugging it. It’s frustrating. This could have been our fifth win with a good team tonight, and we were just a little short. Tuesdays at the First National Rink were a physical dogfight, and Stahnke was pleased with the way his team took that challenge against the Tech / Apollo co-op. We play our best game when we were physical, he said. Not that we should blow people around, but we just kind of get involved in the chaos.

It immediately played in Bemidji’s favor, as Wylee Gladen sounded the horn just minutes after the game. The junior buried a one-timer from a Wyatt Mattfield center pass slot at 2:49. Colten Pickett deserved a secondary assist. Bemidji junior Wylee Gladen (11) will fit in a match against St. Cloud on the First National Rink in Bemidji on Tuesday. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer) That hold lasted until the middle of the second period, when Cumming rebounded just past Tanner Rebischke’s reaching gauntlet. When we moved, we were very fast, Stahnke said. And when we tried to do it individually, we just slowed down a lot. You have to move the puck in this game or you won’t have much success. Although the score at the second break was equal to 1-1, it didn’t stay that way for long. Gladen took his second goal with a power play attack of just 2:16 in the last frame, with assists for Mattfield and Connor Savard. But then, with 48 seconds to go in the rules and an empty net on his back, August Falloon scored an unassisted equalizer for St. Cloud (8-4-1) and sent the game to extra time. After seven scoreless minutes of free hockey, Cumming fired a shot from just inside the blue line, ending the night 50 seconds before extra time ended. FINAL (OT): St. Cloud 3, @BemidjiHockey 2. Andrew Cumming beats Rebischke for the winner with 50 seconds remaining in OT. Second time in a row that St. Cloud has defeated BHS 3-2 in the last minute of extra time. A physical dogfight that was BHS 48 seconds away from winning the regulation. pic.twitter.com/sqMEziFS7X – Micah Friez (@micahfriez) March 3, 2021 (We were trying to) keep the morale up, Stahnke said. This is the second time we’ve lost to this team in overtime. The last was with three seconds (remaining). You just have to forget about this game, get the good out and hopefully come back, bounce back and beat Brainerd. Rebischke finished with 28 saves on 31 shots, while St. Cloud goalkeeper Ben Condon made 24 saves on 26 shots. BHS finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while St. Clouds showed 0-for-1 on the man advantage. The lumberjacks drop to 4-10 in the season. They are now 0-4 in single goal matches. Bemidji returns to the road for the last time in the regular season, traveling to Brainerd for a 7:15 pm match-up on Thursday, March 4. Cloud 3, Bemidji 2 (OT) SC 0 1 1 1-3 BHS 1 0 1 0 – 2 First Period – 1, BHS, Gladen (Mattfield, Pickett), 2:49. Second Period – 2, SC, Cumming (Rud, Falloon), 10:00 am. Third Period – 3, BHS, Gladen (Mattfield, Savard), 2:16, PP; 4, SC, Falloon (unaided), 4:12 PM, EN. Overtime – 5, SC, Cumming (Rud), 7:10. Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Rebischke (28-31); SC, Condon (24-26).







