Making history in sports ties with India: sports minister Mahloof in the Maldives





Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof has said that India and the Maldives are “making history on the Maldives – India sports tires”, while New Delhi is helping to build a mega-sports infrastructure in the country in the Indian Ocean. Ahmed Mahloof, speaking exclusively with the main diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Male, said the recently announced line of credit will be used to “develop the country’s first-ever National Centers for Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis and Netball”. In February, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visited the Maldives, where India announced a $ 40 million (LOC) credit line for sports infrastructure in the country in the Indian Ocean. In November last year, the Indian Foreign Minister had pioneered the synthetic track at Ekuveni Stadium. India is also building the state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Hulhumal and training young Maldivians in cricket. Q: How do you see sports tires in Maldives in India? Ahmed Mahloof: India has always supported the development of sports in the Maldives. Our national teams have had training camps in India and India has always provided technical assistance to our sports associations. We install 61 outdoor gyms and the development of Ekuveni Synthetic Track was made possible thanks to the generous help of India. I believe we are making history in Maldives – sports tires in India. Secretary of State Dr. Jaishankar announced a USD 40 million LoC for sports infrastructure and the bidding process for the Maldives’ first international cricket stadium is also underway. The future of Maldivian Sports looks bright with India by our side. Question: India offered $ 40 million LOC for sports infrastructure. What kind of Infra sport are you looking at? Ahmed Mahloof: We look at the development of synthetic courts on different islands and the development of badminton, volleyball, table tennis and basketball facilities on different islands across the country. Under this line of credit, we will also develop the very first national centers for basketball, volleyball, table tennis and netball. Q: India trains Maldives cricket team. Do you see the Maldives cricket team on the international stage? How do you see cricket diplomacy? Ahmed Mahloof: India is the world’s largest cricket nation and I believe that with the help provided, we have a great chance of getting onto the international stage in the near future. We also have very talented players and the development of the international cricket stadium will have a very positive impact on their development. Question: Do you think sport is the greatest bond between two countries? Ahmed Mahloof: PM Modi and President Solih’s excellent relationship have brought our nations much closer than ever. We share a very strong bond in several areas and with the unprecedented help provided to the Maldives – the Indian union will continue to grow in the coming years. Sport plays a vital role in the fraternal relationships we share, and I would say India will always be our best friends.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos