No. 15/16 Men’s Basketball wins 81-67 at Iowa State





Next game: at Oklahoma 3/4/2021 | 8:00 p.m. CT ESPN Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 AMES, Iowa Sophomore ahead Kai Jones registered a season-high 17 points to No. 15/16 Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12) to lead an 81-67 victory in Iowa State (2-19, 0-16 Big 12) on Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum. Jones added a career-high three blocked shots and converted a best 9-of-10 free throws in 27 minutes. Junior security guard Courtney Ramey scored 14 points (2-4 threes, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. Freshman forward Greg Brown posted 12 points (5-5 FT) in 27 minutes, and senior guard Matt Coleman III Added 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 threes) and five assists in 34 minutes. Senior security guard Jase Fever also sparked a season-high nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range in 21 minutes. Texas converted 51.0 percent of the floor, including a 9-of-20 (0.450) three-point figure, and a season best 87.0 percent (20-23) of the free-throw line. The Longhorns went a perfect 11-of-11 off the free-throw line in the second half. UT jumped out to an 8-0 lead at just 1:43 in the game. The Cyclones responded with a 13-3 sprint in the next five minutes to take a 13-11 lead on a Jaden Walker three-pointer with 13:11 left. Texas immediately answered with a 17-0 run to build a 28-13 tie after a pair of free throws from Brown at 9:55. The Longhorns increased their margin to a whopping 17 points (34-17) after one Kai Jones put-back with 4:16 left before taking a 38-28 lead at the break. The Cyclones narrowed the deficit to eight points at four different points in the second half, but that was as close as Iowa State would get the rest of the way. Texas hit 54.2 percent from the floor (13-24) in the second half, including a 6-of-10 score from three-point reach. The Longhorns will be back in action when they travel to No. 16/15 Oklahoma on Thursday, March 4. The tip is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at the Lloyd Noble Center, and the match will be televised nationally by ESPN. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes # 15/16 Texas 81, Iowa State 67 March 2, 2021 Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa) Attendance: 1,191 Team Notes The Longhorns improved to 7-2 in games away from Austin this year (4-2 in real road, 3-0 in neutral ground).

Texas improved to 26-18 in the all-time series against the Cyclones.

UT has won eight of the last 10 meetings against Iowa State. Head coach Shaka Smart is 9-4 against the Cyclones during his time in Texas, including a regular-season sweep this year.

is 9-4 against the Cyclones during his time in Texas, including a regular-season sweep this year. The Longhorns converted 51.0 percent of the floor (26-51), including a 9-of-20 mark (.450) from three-point range, at night.

UT hit a team best 87.0 percent (20-23) off the free-throw line in the win, including a perfect 11-of-11 in the second half.

The Longhorns went 20-of-23 off the free-throw line, while the Cyclones were 7-of-9 off the line.

Texas had an advantage of 28-14 on bench scores and a margin of 12-6 on rematch points.

In the second half, UT converted 54.2 percent of the floor (13-24), including a 6-of-10 (0.600) mark from a three-point range.

Trailing 13-11 at 13:11 in the first half, the Longhorns went 17-0 over the next 3:16 to take a 28-13 lead with 9:55 left.

UT had a 17-point lead (34-17) at 4:16 of the first half.

Texas forced 14 Iowa State turnovers in the first half. Greg Brown Reached double digits (12 points) for the 13th time this year and in his career (21 games)

Went a perfect 5-of-5 off the free-throw line in 27 minutes Matt Coleman III Reached double digits (12 points) for the 18th time this year (22 games) and 73rd time in his career (123 games) Jase Fever Scoring a season high (9 points), previous: 6 vs. K-State (Jan 16)

Score a season high in three-point field goals (3-4), previous: 2 vs. K-State (January 16) Kai Jones Set his season high in scoring (17 points), previously: 15 vs. Oklahoma (January 26)

Set a career high in free throws made (9-10), previously: 4, twice

Put a career high on stealing (3), prev: 2, seven times

Tie his season high in blocks (2)

Achieved double digits in scoring for the ninth time this year (21 games) and 11th time in his career (48 games) Courtney Ramey Reached double digits (14 points) for the 18th time this year (21 games) and 55th time in his career (89 games)

Set a season high in rebounds (7), prev: 5, three times

A team-best plus-minus total of plus-21 placed in 34 minutes







