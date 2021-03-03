South Bay High School Football Schedule for the Spring Season 2021 – Daily Breeze





Here are the football schedules for the South Bay Area high schools. Games start at 7pm unless otherwise stated. This list may be updated in the coming weeks. Send schedule updates to [email protected] FOOTBALL SCHEDULES FOR HIGH SCHOOL Friday, March 12 Non-competitive Serra at Long Beach Poly; Palos Verdes vs. Corona del Mar at Costa Mesa HS Friday, March 19 Bay League Santa Monica in Palos Verdes, 3pm; Redondo on the peninsula, 3 pm; Culver City at Mira Costa Ocean League Leuzinger at Inglewood; Beverly Hills near Hawthorne; Morningside at Centennial Pioneer League West at Torrance; El Segundo in the south; North at Lawndale Mission League Serra at Chaminade Non-competitive St. Bernard at Sierra Canyon; Mary Star at St. Anthony Friday, March 26 Bay League Peninsula near Santa Monica; Mira Costa in Palos Verdes, 3 pm; Redondo at Culver City Ocean League Inglewood at Hawthorne; Centennial at Leuzinger; Beverly Hills at Morningside Pioneer League South west; Lawndale at Torrance; El Segundo at North Mission League Serra at the cathedral Del Rey League Mary Star vs. The room Camino Real League Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Bishop Montgomery Non-competitive Loyola at St. Bernard Thursday April 1 Mission League Serra at Notre Dame 8-person Rolling Hills Prep at Sage Hill, 6pm Friday, April 2 Bay League Palos Verdes at Redondo; Santa Monica at Mira Costa; Culver City on the Peninsula, 3:00 PM Ocean League Leuzinger at Beverly Hills; Centennial at Inglewood; Morningside at Hawthorne Pioneer League Torrance at El Segundo; West at Lawndale; North on South Friday, April 9 Bay League Peninsula at Mira Costa; Redondo near Santa Monica; Palos Verdes at Culver City Ocean League Hawthorne at Centennial; Beverly Hills near Inglewood; Morningside at Leuzinger Pioneer League South at Lawndale; El Segundo at West; Torrance at North Mission League Serra with Bishop Amat Del Rey League Mary Star at Salesian Camino Real League Bishop Montgomery at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Friday April 16 Bay League Santa Monica in Culver City; Peninsula at Palos Verdes, 3pm; Mira Costa at Redondo Ocean League Inglewood at Morningside; Hawthorne at Leuzinger; Centennial in Beverly Hills Pioneer League West at North; South at Torrance; Lawndale at El Segundo Mission League Serra at Alemany Del Rey League Mary Star v Harvard-Westlake Camino Real League St. Genevieve at Bishop Montgomery (BM is away)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos