Sathiyan, Sharath Eye wins in opening campaigns at WTT Contender Series





Current national champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will try to take shape as he kicks off his campaign at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender tournament in Doha on Wednesday. He will be the first to compete against Commonwealth Games silver medalist Aruna Quadri from Nigeria. Sathiyan is expected to meet eight-time Commonwealth Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal in the WTT quarters if he crosses the opening hurdle. Also read: Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai book easy wins in the qualifying rounds of the WTT Contender series Last week, Sathiyan was crowned national champion when he outwitted nine-time champion Sharath Kamal 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8 at the 82nd National Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula. . Sathiyan has risen rapidly in the rankings in recent years. Also read: Sathiyan ends the drought of the national TT title with victory over Sharath Kamal On Tuesday, pair Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee relaxed the main draw after taking straight-set victories against Daniel Gonzalez and Melanie Diaz of Puerto Rico 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 in the final round of WTT mixed doubles qualifiers. The other Indian couple, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, failed to take advantage of an early lead in the final round, eventually losing to Russias Alexander Shibaev and Polina Mikhailova 9-11, 13-11, 13-11, 11 -3. After booking back-to-back wins in the first two rounds of WTT women’s qualifiers, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra failed to give her best in the final qualifying round. She failed to negotiate the powerful blows of Ukrainian Ganna Gaponova and withered 5-11, 6-11, 14-12, 5-11. Youngster Sreeja Akula caused a big shock by triumphing over Thailand’s 87th-ranked Orawan Paranang 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 in the second qualifying round of the WTT Women’s Singles. However, she was unable to continue the momentum in the battle for a place in the main tournament, losing to Russian Maria Tailakova 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 5-11 after a brave fight. After an easy win over fellow countryman Anthony Amalraj, Asian Games bronze medalist Harmeet Desai was unable to get past Russian Alexander Shibaev and lost 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 2-11 in the third round of the WTT men’s qualifiers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos