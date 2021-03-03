Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden hopes Houston Rockets fans will show ‘love’ in his return

As James Harden prepares to meet his former team for the first time since his talk to the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar security guard reflected on his eight-year tenure with the Houston Rockets, saying that when he entered the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday night (7:30 ET on ESPN), he hopes to be “received with love”.

“The love and appreciation that I have shown to that city, and that I continue to give to that city, I hope the favor can be returned,” Harden told ESPN in an extensive interview.

There were months of tension leading up to the four-team deal on January 13 that sent Harden to Brooklyn, his destination of choice.



In July, Harden rejected a $ 103 million contract renewal offer from the Rockets, making it clear that he felt the franchise had closed to compete for a championship. Houston’s front office hoped to mend the relationship and convince Harden that the Rockets could still be competitive, but Harden never hesitated, reiterating his desire for an exit. When the Rockets started their training camp, photos appeared on social media of Harden parties in Atlanta and Houston.

“I thought I would never leave that franchise,” said Harden. ‘Of course I thought I would stay in Houston for the rest of my career. Something happened. I have different goals and I have seen a different vision for myself and my career and my family. ‘

He continued, “Like I said, it doesn’t change how I feel about the city. But it just didn’t go as well – as smoothly – as I planned. The communication between myself and the front office became a bit shaky. And now I look back on it and see these other scenarios, other situations that arise, especially around other players who are in Houston, in different sports, and their transition is going very smoothly. And I would. mine would run so smoothly, but it didn’t. I’m where I am now. “

Harden added that he is “very, very happy and excited” about the direction the Nets have been trending since his arrival, reiterating that he wishes the best of the Rockets franchise.

Ultimately, the Rockets plan to retire Harden’s number 13 jersey. Rocket owner Tilman Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle, “James Harden will always be a rocket.”

Now Harden is returning to Houston in the wake of the city – and surrounding areas – devastated by a winter storm that left millions without electricity or heat as temperatures dropped. The storm left some families without food and others fled to emergency shelters.

Harden said he was on the phone every day to help the residents of Houston. Through his new restaurant, Thirteen, he shipped 3,000 meals to Houstonians. Harden said he has sent boxes of water to the city and is working with plumbers to provide assistance to those whose pipes are frozen and cracked.

“I feel like I’m part of the community,” said Harden. “Now that I’m in Brooklyn, it hasn’t changed my feelings for that city and everything it’s done for me. So whether it’s feeding as many people as possible, getting water, getting as much water as possible to the people who need it . “

Since coming to Brooklyn, Harden has thrived averaging 25.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists for the Nets. Harden played a total of 21 games for Brooklyn, finishing with a triple-double in seven of them. Only Jason Kidd has had more triple-doubles in one season in Nets history.

Still, the Big Three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Nets have only played seven games together.

“I’m just excited that as a whole we can play as many games together as possible because the potential we have is very, very scary,” said Harden. “We’re still doing whatever it takes to get away with wins … The potential gets scarier when [Durant] returns. But for now, we’ll hold onto it and come together as a team. “