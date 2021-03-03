Sports
Marin’s case rate drops, eliminates mandatory testing for football, water polo
High school soccer and water polo athletes and coaches got good news Tuesday when Marins’ most recent COVID-19 numbers were released.
The country-corrected number of cases dropped from 7.4 to 5.5 per 100,000 residents, meaning weekly testing for high contact outdoor sports is no longer necessary.
Regular testing became a prerequisite for some youth sports to return to practice and competition when the California Department of Public Health updated its youth sports guidelines on Feb. 19. 100,000.
Ladies golf
Dominican continued its scorching start to the 2021 season on Tuesday, winning its first event in NCAA Division II program history. The Penguins topped the seven-team standings at the Pioneer Shootout in Corica Park, shooting a final round of 21-over 309 to 38-over 614 for the two-day event.
Biola, who finished second, was nine shots behind the Penguins.
Sophomore Clare Shubin paced Dominican again. She shot a 1-over 73 on Tuesday to finish even par for the tournament. That was on a par with Academy of Arts Anahi Servin for the lowest individual score, but Servin was declared the winner via a tiebreaker.
Dominicans Lauren Parayno finished in tie for fifth place at 12-over 156, while Emily Lichty finished in tie for ninth place at 14-over.
The Penguins’ next tournament on the schedule is the Sonoma Intercollegiate at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, taking place April 5-6.
Basketball for women
Dominican took its first win of the season on Tuesday and held back the Academy of Art 84-80 in Belmont.
The Penguins (1-4) were led by nine with just over eight minutes to play, but Academy of Art (1-4) pulled in 81-80 with less than a minute to play. The Penguins closed it off with a few stops and by hitting three free throws along the course.
Julia Razo and Brittney Cedeno hit each double play to lead the way for Dominican. Razo had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while hitting 4-of-6 shots from a three-point range. Cedeno had 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals, while taking 5-of-6 shots from the depths.
Errayanna Hatfield chipped in 12 points and four rebounds. Riley Friauf had eight points, 16 rebounds and a team-high six assists.
The Penguins will be back opposite the Academy of Art in Belmont on Friday at 2 p.m.
The Dominican men’s basketball faced Humboldt State on Tuesday, but the game was canceled.
Basketball for men
Joey Calcaterra, the former Marin Catholic star, now a junior guard redshirt at the University of San Diego, was named an All-WCC honorable mention for the 2020-2021 season, the conference announced Tuesday.
Calcaterra averaged 13.8 points per game for the team, scoring double digits in 10 of the 11 games he played in. He also shot 43.8 percent of the field and 38.8 percent of three. Besides scoring, he also led the team in three made (19) and minutes per game (29.4)
The Toreros (3-10) are the No. 9 seeded in the WCC tournament and will face No. 8 seed USF on Thursday at 6pm in the first round.
Ladies tennis
Dominican dropped to 1-4 in the season with a 7-0 defeat to Biola’s visit on Tuesday.
Amber Del Rosario hit the first set at No. 2 singles for the Penguins before falling 6-1, 2-6, 3-10.
Dominican returns to action on March 11 with a trip to Metro State in Denver.
Guys golf
Zack Cohen kickstarted the Marin Academy with a 2-over 38 in a 173-191 win over The Bay School over par-36 Presidio on Tuesday. Oliver Vilkin shot 42 for MA and Cle Hauswirth shot 43.
Ace
Darragh Caffrey of San Rafael hit a hole in one at Indian Valley Golf Club on February 25. The ace came out at No. 13 by 187 meters with a seven iron.
